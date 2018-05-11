Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Wet Waste Management Market Till 2023

Wet waste is the organic waste, which is usually heavy in weight due to dampness and can be isolated on the basis of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Wet waste primarily comprises of food scrap, meat &bones, agricultural waste, medical waste, shredded paper, and others. Wet waste management is a process of composting the waste for the production of manure, biogas, etc. Moreover, composting is a process of crushing down the organic matter in the presence of air. Compost is the end product of composting, usually rich in readily usable plant nutrients forming a part of the fertile soil. Additionally, removal of waste from public areas helps in reducing risks associated with health and hygiene, diminishing exposure to biohazards and also diminishes infestation of pests. Wet waste management also produces waste energy, which can be further utilized and deployed to generate electricity.

Growing awareness for the wet waste management is a vital factor propelling the global wet waste management market. Additionally, the introduction of new wet waste management technologies such as waste to energy solutions is further augmenting the overall growth of the wet waste management market. Increasing environmental sustainability and increasing utilization of the eco-friendly fuels are the prime elements driving the growth of the global wet waste management market. Growing government initiatives to spread wet waste management awareness among the population is further anticipated to boost the overall global wet waste management market over the forecast period.

Global wet waste management market is segmented based on service & equipment, source, waste type, and region. Based on the service & equipment, the market is segmented into collection & transportation, storage, sorting, processing, and disposal & landfill. The processing is projected to dominate the global wet waste management market and is likely to continue over the forecast period, 2017-2023 due to growing population, coupled with growing waste generation and management services. Based on the source, the market is segmented into household & municipal waste, commercial waste, industrial waste, healthcare & medical waste, and other waste. The household & municipal waste dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing source over the review period. The global increase in the urbanization with humongous population growth is creating a wide scope household & municipal waste generation. Based on the waste type, the market is segmented into food scrap, meat & bones, agricultural waste, medical waste, shredded paper, and others. The food wastage is considered as one of the major problems across the world, a huge amount of food is wasted across the world through the residential and commercial sector. Thus, making food scrap as a prominent segment as a waste type in global wet waste management market.

The wet waste management industry is expected to have a vast number of new participants over the forecast period owing to continuous expansions in packaging industry coupled with rising consumer preferences for high hygiene features. The market is also expected to have high development activities by multinationals and well-established companies. Mergers and acquisition activities are anticipated to be witnessed over the forecast period.

The global wet waste management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 5% during the forecast period.

Global Wet Waste Management Market

The global wet waste management is majorly fragmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among these, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR and hold the largest market share in the global wet waste management market. The growing awareness for wet waste management of the region with forthcoming advanced new technologies such as waste to energy solution, also the growing utilization of eco-friendly materials and increasing ecological sustainability concerns, improved economic conditions of major emerging nations. All these factors are majorly contributing towards the evolution of the wet waste management market in Asia Pacific region.

Europe held the second largest market share in 2016. The market for wet waste management is primarily driven due to the increasing government initiatives and support schemes to promote waste management. All the major countries in Europe have sponsored various private players in the waste management through their municipal commission at the city level to promote health and hygiene benefits across the population. North American countries are practicing wet waste management techniques from the last few decades and are expected to witness the same stagnant growth over the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the prominent countries, which are immensely concentrating on promoting wet waste management at an extensively level to obtain compost for farms and biofuels as transport fuels.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global wet waste management market are Clean Harbors Inc. (U.S.), SUEZ Environment Co. S.A. (France), Veolia Environment S.A. (France), Republic Services Inc. (U.S.), Waste Management Inc. (U.S.), Covanta Energy Corporation (U.S.), Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (U.S.), Stericycle (U.S.), Progressive Waste Solution Ltd. (Canada), Remondis SE & Co. Kg (Germany), Sampurn(e)arth Environment Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), Eco Wise Waste Management Pvt. Ltd. (India), Waste Ventures India (India), Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (Spain), and Panda Recycling (Ireland)

Information Source : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wet-waste-management-market-2348