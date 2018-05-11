Needle Aspiration Biopsy Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025

Breast Biopsy is removal of cells or tissues from doubtful areas of breast. These cells or tissues are studied under a microscope to verify the presence of cancer. When a hollow needle is used to remove tissue samples from breast, it is known as core needle biopsy. It is the typical way to rule out or diagnose breast cancer. Core needle biopsy is done for the palpable mass or lump that can be felt, or suspicious area which is seen after mammogram or imaging test. Fine needle biopsy, also known as fine needle aspiration, removes the cells from suspicious lump in breast. The needle used for fine needle biopsy is thinner than the needle used for core needle biopsy. According to the American Cancer Society, 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer are projected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S. in 2017. About 63,410 new cases of carcinoma in situ (CIS) are anticipated to be diagnosed (CIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer). About 40,610 women are expected to die from breast cancer.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35909

Different types of biopsies are core needle biopsy, fine needle aspiration biopsy, vacuum-assisted biopsy, image-guided biopsy, incisional biopsy, excisional biopsy, shave biopsy, punch biopsy, endoscopic biopsy, and bone marrow aspiration & biopsy. Two major types of biopsies are needle biopsy and surgical biopsy. Needle biopsy involves usage of a needle to remove tissue sample. Surgical biopsy involves an incision to collect tissue sample. Core needle biopsy is done in imaging centers or hospitals. It is an image guided biopsy procedure. Advantages of core needle biopsy and fine needle biopsy are least chance of bruising or infection. If the lump is confirmed benign, then surgical biopsy is not required. However, there is a chance that the needle may miss the tumor cells, and hence misinterpret it as non-cancerous cell. Fine needle aspiration has false negative rate of 2% to 4%. Hence, fine needle aspiration can be followed by core needle biopsy or surgical biopsy.

Based on utility, the global needle aspiration biopsy market can be categorized into disposable and reusable. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into tumor, inflammation, infection, and others. Based on end-user, the global needle aspiration biopsy market can be classified into diagnostic & imaging centers, hospitals, academics & research centers, and others. Increase in prevalence and incidence of cancer globally and rise in awareness about diseases are the major factors fueling the growth of the global needle aspiration biopsy market. However, technological advancements in imaging such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging are likely to restrain the global needle aspiration biopsy market. Emergence of fluid biopsy can also hamper the growth of the market.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=35909

The global needle aspiration biopsy market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to reflect a high CAGR due to significant patient population. Growing awareness among patients as well as health care professionals has led to increase in number of diagnosed cases of cancer in Asia, especially in China and India. North America is projected to dominate the global needle aspiration biopsy market due to factors such as rise in number of reported cancer cases, high per capita health expenditure, and significant investment in R&D for effective treatment alternatives.

Key players in the global needle aspiration biopsy market include Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Medax Srl Unipersonale, Cardinal Health, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Möller Medical GmbH, Hakko Co. Ltd., Argon Medical Devices, Inc., and COMPASS International Innovations, Inc.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/needle-aspiration-biopsy-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com