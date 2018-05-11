Passive Optical Network Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

Study on Passive Optical Network Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Passive Optical Network Market by structure (APON, BPON, EPON, GPON, WDM-PON), by component(OLT and ONT), by application (CATV MSO, DSLAM Aggregation, FTTB, FTTC, FTTH, FFTP, FTTN and Mobile Backhaul) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Passive Optical Network over the period of 2017 to 2023.Global passive optical network size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between x % and x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Market Insights

Fiber to the home (FTTH) application is gaining more demand from telecommunication operators and it is expected to drive the growth of the PON market. Increasing data traffic is necessitating upgradation in infrastructure for enabling higher capacities and it is driving the growth of the market. The growing demand for conservation of energy and presence of robust optical network setup are anticipated to enhance the growth of the global PON market. Growing investments in research & development and in physical infrastructure by both private entities and public entities to improve the broadband connectivity and efficiency drive the growth of the global passive optical network market. WDM segment has the largest market share among components due to the rising broadband traffic, growing demand for cloud services and increasing deployment of FTTH/FTTP. The technological upgradation of networks infrastructure by major telecom companies is anticipated to drive the growth of the global PON network market. Increasing demand for GPON equipment and EPON equipment to meet bandwidth requirements and data intensive services are anticipated to drive the growth of the global PON market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Higher installation as well as operation costs, due to the higher component costs, hinders the growth of the global passive optical network market. Moreover, difficulty in handling the failures of passive optical networks and the shortcomings of ranges available for the operators in their premises is some other restraints for the market. Growing demand for higher broadband bandwidth applications and high capacity optical networks are anticipated to present growth opportunities for the major players in the global passive optical network market, especially in the emerging economies. GPON segment provide growth opportunities for market players due to advanced technology in terms of technology and network operations, reliability and better return on investment.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of passive optical network Market. The global passive optical network Market is segmented by structure, by component and by application. The global passive optical network market by structure covers ATM Based Passive Optical Network (APON), Broadband Passive Optical Network (BPON), Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON),Gigabyte Passive Optical Network (GPON), and Wavelength Division Multiplexing Passive Optical Network (WDM-PON) among others. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as Optical Line Terminal (OLT) and Optical Network Terminal (ONT). Based on application, the market is segmented as CATV MSO, DSLAM Aggregation, Fiber to the Building (FTTB), Fiber to the Cabinet(FTTC),Fiber to the Home (FTTH),Fiber to the Premises (FFTP), Fiber to the Neighbourhood (FTTN) and Mobile Backhaul.

Geographies covered

The global passive optical network market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Among geographies, Europe and North America dominates the global passive optical network market with a market share of more than 50%. Increasing investments from government, increasing establishment of strong optical networks, and growing demand for passive optical network equipment drive the growth of the European Passive optical network. Increasing demand for bandwidth and technological upgradation of network infrastructure drives the growth of the North American market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing PON market in terms of CAGR. Growing investments in research and development, growing data usage in the region and growing demand for greater bandwidth in major economies such as China, India and Japan are the major factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific PON market.

Companies Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of Global Passive optical network Market include Adtran Inc, Alcatel – Lucent S.A., Calix Inc, Ericsson Inc, Freescale Semiconductor Inc, Hitachi Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc, Verizon Communications Inc,and ZTE Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of passive optical network globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the passive optical network market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the passive optical network market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

