Recycled PET Market 2018: Overview, Top Key Players, Growth and Analysis by Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

PET is the mostly Recycled Plastic Material among the plastic bottles recycling market followed by HDPE and PP material. For the ease of study, the Recycled PET Market is divided among various geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In the U.K, over the past few years, a significant progress was observed in waste and resource management in the region. Local authorities, who are responsible for covering all household, commercial and industrial waste, have reduced the amount of waste sent to landfill. The progress has been achieved due to the range of policies imposed.

Removal of wastage from these bottles is a very tedious task, which needs to be done cautiously as any excessive heating may damage the plastic composition. Most recycled plastics are mainly used for making low-grade products. With recent technological advancement in Recycled PET, it is now possible to close the loop, by recycling bottles and containers back to the same.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Recycled PET Market includes Libolon (Taiwan), Ecostar Plastics (Placon) (U.S.), Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fibre Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Polyquest (U.S.), Haiyan Haili Green Fiber Co., Ltd. (China), Arora Fibres (India), Fromm India (India), Phoenix Technologies Ltd (U.S.), Equipolymers (Germany), Krones Group (Germany )and Foss Manufacturing Company (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Recycled PET Market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Recycled PET Market by its process, application, and region.

By Process

Chemical

Mechanical

By Application

Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Consumer goods

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

