Setu launches ‘Your Gut’ health supplement

Neutraceutical company Setu, part of OmniActive group has launched ‘Your Gut’ health supplement that consists of natural probiotics helps in balancing intestinal microflora for overall digestive and immune health.

Setu’s ‘Advanced Healing’ formulations are created for potent, multi-mechanism approach to chronic conditions. In these conditions requiring advanced healing, Setu’s unique multi-ingredient formulations provide a stronger, robust counter to the condition that is beyond asymptomatic stages.

A daily dose of Setu’s YourGut – with 9 strains and 15 Billion CFUs (Colony Forming Units) of naturally fermented probiotics rich in lactobacilli and bifidobacteria – is your key to better digestion and immunity. The supplements are GMO free, clinically proven, made of natural remedies and 100% vegetarian.

‘Your Gut’ will help people to indulge in their favourite food without any worries.

Where to buy- Setu.in and Amazon.in

Price- INR 1250