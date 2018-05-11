US and Global Navigation Satellite System Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2027

Market Scenario:

Navigation satellite system or satnav is a system of satellite which provide which provide autonomous geo-spatial positioning. In general terms it helps the electronic receiver devices to determine their location by receiving the geo-spatial frequencies. In United States, this market is been growing very rapidly as US has their own GNSSs (global navigation satellite system) name NAVSTAR GPS.

Currently this market is growing with the CAGR rate of high and valued at USD in million. In United States it is expected that Navigation Satellite System Market will reach the market size of USD million by the end of forecasted period.

Major Key Players:

Rockwell Collins (US)

Qualcomm Technologies International Ltd. (US)

AgJunction, Inc. (US)

Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland)

Furuno Electric Co Ltd. (Japan)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Raytheon Company (US)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (US)

TomTom NV (Netherlands)

Study Objective of Global Navigation Satellite System Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the US Global Navigation Satellite System Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the GNSS market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment, by application, by satellite technology and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the US Global Navigation Satellite System Market.

Market Segmentation

For the better understanding of the report, this market has been segmented on the basis of application & technology. Applications of GNSS include- Agriculture, Aviation, Location-based services (LBS), Maritime, Road, Rail, Surveying and Timing and synchronization. By Satellite technology market has been segmented as Global constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS). Global Constellations includes- GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou. Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems includes- EGNOS (Europe), WAAS (North America), GAGAN (India) and MSAS (Japan).

Applications has been sub segmented:

Location-based services which includes- Smartphones, Tablets, Digital cameras, Portable computer, Sport & Wearable’s, Personal tracking devices, Search & Rescue (PLB).

By Maritime- Search & Rescue (PLB), Search & Rescue (EPIRB), Traffic Management, Homeland Security, IWW Navigation, Merchant Navigation, Recreational Navigation, Ports, Traffic management, Marine Engineering and Fishing Vessels.

By Surveying- Cadastral, Construction – Machine control, Construction – Person based Mapping, Mining and Marine Surveying. By Timing & Synchronization- Telecommunication, Energy and Finance.

Industry News

In July, 2016, Department of Transportation (USA) calls for more testing of GPS receivers for Adjacent Band Compatibility.

On 5th July 2016, Rockwell Collins has been selected by the China based Shenzhen Airlines for advancement in avionics.

In July, 2016, ARL (The U.S. Army Research Laboratory) has entered into collaboration with Raytheon Company to develop next generation radar.

