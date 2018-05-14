Opportunities for the global automotive ventilated seat market to reach $1.8 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive ventilated seat market looks promising with opportunities in the large car, SUV and crossover segments. The global automotive ventilated seat market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing vehicle production, and rising demand for comfort and luxury features in vehicle interiors.

Mid-size cars, large cars, SUVs and crossovers, and MPVs are the major market segments of the automotive ventilated seat market by vehicle type. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that SUVs and crossovers, and large car segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.

By end use, OEM and aftermarket are the major segments of the global automotive ventilated seat market. OEM is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing luxury car sales and growing demand for comfort and luxury among passengers.

Europe is expected to remain the largest region and register the highest growth rate due to higher domestic demand for luxury vehicles, and increasing penetration rate of automotive ventilated seats as automakers focus on convenience systems for vehicle’ safety and comfort. .

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of noise-free ventilated seat fans and Introduction of head area ventilation systems. Adient plc, Lear Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Faurecia SA, and Magna International Inc. are the major suppliers in the global automotive ventilated seat market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global automotive ventilated seat market by vehicle type, end user, and region. Lucintel has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global automotive ventilated seat market by vehicle type, end user, and region, as follows:

By Vehicle Type ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

• Mid-Size Cars

• Large Cars

• SUVs and Crossovers

• MPVs

• Others

By End Use ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

• OEM

• Aftermarket

By Region ($ Million from 2011 to 2022)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

