Antiplatelet Drugs Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2018 – 2026

Antiplatelet drugs are agents that help reduce the ability of platelets to stick together, which is also known as platelet aggregation, thereby inhibiting blood clot formation. Antiplatelet agents are used to prevent and treat ischemic stroke (strokes caused by a blood clot), stent thrombosis, and myocardial infarction (heart attacks). Ischemic stroke is caused by blockage of flow of blood because of a clot in the vessels that supply blood to the brain. The brain does not get enough supply of oxygen and blood if the flow of blood is stopped for more than a few seconds. This causes permanent damage in the brain and the cells in the brain can die.

The three major classes of antiplatelet drugs are glycoprotein platelet inhibitors, platelet aggregation inhibitors, and protease-activated receptor-1 antagonists. To prevent the adhesion of platelets, the glycoprotein platelet inhibitors bind to glycoprotein IIb/IIIa receptors of platelets on the plasma membrane. Thrombus is formed due to the sticking together of the platelets. The inhibition of formation of thrombus by the stopping the binding to the receptor prevents deep vein thrombosis, myocardial infarction, and stroke. Platelet aggregation inhibitors prevent formation of clot by inhibiting platelet adhesion in different places of the clotting cascade. The balance between thromboxane (which promotes aggregation) and prostacyclin (that inhibits platelet aggregation) is changed due to one of the commonly used antiplatelet drug, the aspirin. The irreversible inhibition of the enzyme cyclo-oxygenase leads to reduction in prostacyclin of vascular endothelial cells and thromboxane synthesis in platelets.

Increase in prevalence of ischemic stroke, stent thrombosis, and myocardial infarction across the world boosts demand for antiplatelet drugs. According to the American Heart Association, nearly 800,000 people have a stroke in the U.S. each year, and three in four people experience first-time strokes. Among these, 87% are ischemic strokes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 735,000 people in North America and Latin America have a heart attack, among these 525,000 people experience heart attack for the first time.

The global antiplatelet drugs market can be segmented based on drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the market can be classified into glycoprotein platelet inhibitors, platelet aggregation inhibitors, and protease-activated receptor-1 antagonists. Based on disease type, the market can be categorized into ischemic stroke, stent thrombosis, and myocardial infarction. Based on distribution channel, the market can be categorized into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global antiplatelet drugs market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and North America. North America held the largest market share in 2016. The market in the region is anticipated to be driven by rise in number of patients suffering from myocardial infarction. Europe held the second largest market share in 2016, owing to increase in research and development on antiplatelet drugs. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increase in initiatives by governments in countries such as India and China to reduce deaths due to ischemic stroke, stent thrombosis, and myocardial infarction. The antiplatelet drugs market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is likely to be driven by increase in prevalence of heart attacks.

Key players in the global antiplatelet drugs market include Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca, and The Medicines Company.

