Histopathology Services Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis

Histopathology is a branch of pathology that manages the examination of biological tissues to recognize the nearness of diseased cells/tissues. It includes the investigation of minute changes/variations in tissues that are caused because of few infections. Histopathology tests are directed in histopathology research centers or histopathology laboratories, wherein a pathologist identifies changes or variations from the normal tissues caused by a disease. Alarming increase in the number of such fatal medical conditions is one of the major factors boosting the global histopathology services market.

Apart from increase in prevalence of such chronic conditions, rise in health care expenditure, surge in geriatric population, and rise in use and effectiveness of biomarkers for diagnosis of diseases also boost the growth of the global histopathology services market. Moreover, continued technological advancements has led to more sophisticated pathology methods and services. This drives demand in the market. Research and development on disease diagnosis and treatment is high particularly in the developed countries. Developing countries too are adding to the demand in the market due to initiatives by governments to generate awareness about new cutting-edge technologies. Diagnostic centers for histopathology services fuel demand due to their low cost.

The global histopathology services market can be segmented based on type of examination and region. In terms of type of examination, the market can be classified into surgical specimen, breast biopsy, gastrointestinal biopsy, testicular biopsy, lung biopsy, renal biopsy, biopsy of gynecological cancers, liver biopsy, pancreatic biopsy, skin tissue biopsy, nerve biopsy, and others. The surgical specimen segment accounted for the largest market share, as it is performed for all surgical resections provided for diagnosis by surgeons. It is removed during the surgical procedure on any organ or entire diseased part for the diagnosis of any suspected disease. A surgical specimen undergoes histopathological examination to affirm nearness of previously analyzed disease, stage or extent of the chronic disease, guarantee that the whole diseases area has been expelled, recognize the nearness of unsuspected simultaneous ailments, and provide information for postoperative treatment.

Geographically, the global histopathology services market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Industrially developed nations in Europe and North America account for the largest share of the global market owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiac, and renal associated diseases in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. However, rapid access, high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, and growth in technologies related to histopathology diagnosis is projected to propel the emerging markets in Asia Pacific. Demand for histopathology services in Asia Pacific is attributed to high population growth, increase in awareness, and surge in investments in health care infrastructure. Global players in the market are focusing on this region to compensate slowing business in highly competitive markets in the West. The leading players in the diagnostic services market are acquiring smaller technology companies to produce companion diagnostic services and expand them.

Key players in the global histopathology services market are Acculabs Diagnostics UK Ltd., Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Laboratory, Laboratoire Cerba, Spire Healthcare Group plc, TPL Path Labs, Targos Molecular Pathology GmbH, Cellular Pathology Services Limited, HCA Laboratories UK, Sonic Healthcare Limited, and Unilabs Group Services.

