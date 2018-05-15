Industrial Protective Clothing Market growing exponentially at CAGR 5.34%by 2022

A research study titled, Industrial “Industrial Protective Clothing Market By Product And Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2022” published by Crystal Market Research, states that the Industrial Protective Clothing Market is projected to be around $10.55 billion by 2022.

The global Industrial Protective Clothing market was worth USD 6.56 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 10.55 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.34% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Research Study:

In 2014 the global industrial protective clothing market demand was 2,743.7 million square meters and is anticipated to grow significantly in the upcoming years.

The largest application segment in 2014 as chemical protective garments that registered for 30 percent of the total market volume. Expanding security regulations in regards to employee wellbeing combined with development of worldwide chemical industry is relied upon to drive this fragment over the estimated time frame.

Fire resistant clothing is expected to witness high development in the upcoming years. Expanding fatalities in chemical industry and aim towards work place security is expected to drive this section over the estimate time frame.

North America came up as the dominant consumer in 2014 and registered for more than 40 percent of the total volume. Supportive regulatory initiatives in the United States are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Report Overview:

Industrial protective clothing is garments that have been designed to preserve the user’s body from any kind of injury or infection. The perils addressed by defensive clothing or equipment incorporate physical, chemicals, heat, biohazards, electrical and airborne particulate issue. Protective clothing might be worn for work related word related security and wellbeing purposes, and in addition for sports and other recreational exercises.

The motivation behind industrial protective clothing is to diminish worker exposure to perils when building controls and authoritative controls are not plausible or viable to decrease these dangers to satisfactory levels.

Rising workplace perils coupled with increasing safety issues for employees in sectors like chemical, oil & gas ,manufacturing, food processing are anticipated to be major factors that influence the growth of this market. Developing awareness towards the health and severity of workers coupled with rising industrial fatalities in developing economies because of inefficiency of protective clothing is expected to boost the growth of over the forecast period. Enhancement in technology alongside changing consumer demand for protective clothing which consolidates security with design and appeal is additionally expected to boost market growth.

Regional Outlook:

On the basis of product the global industrial protective clothing market is segmented into Disposable clothing and Durable clothing. On the basis of application the market is segmented into Flame retardant apparel, Mechanical protective clothing, Clean room clothing, Limited general use clothing and Chemical defending garments.

Top Major Market Players:

Some of the major manufacturers in the market are Bennett Safetywear Ltd, Australian Defence Apparel, Lakeland Industries, Inc, Teijin Ltd, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, DuPont and PBI Performance Products. Geographically, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the world.

