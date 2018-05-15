RESTOP to Present on Environmentally-Friendly Outdoor Sanitation at Overland Expo West

Company teams with Ohio Conservation Federation on critical issue for outdoor enthusiasts.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – To raise awareness of the issues posed by human waste in the great outdoors and how to prevent them, RESTOP will co-present a session with the Ohio Conservation Federation during Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Ariz. The seminar, titled “Sanitation: When Nature Calls…,” will be presented on May 18, 2018, 10 a.m. – 10:50 and May 20, 2018, 11 – 11:50 a.m. in Classroom 3.

The Ohio Conservation Federation’s purpose is to advocate for wildlife and habitat in Ohio and Lake Erie and promote water and land stewardship. Together, the organization’s President Matt Misicka and RESTOP Sales Manager Lou Ortego will discuss the importance of proper disposal of human waste in the wild to prevent contamination of soil and water and the spread of disease, while preserving the environment for others to enjoy. They will also share options for containing waste safely.

“Principle three of Leave No Trace is to dispose of waste properly, and a simple and sanitary way to adhere to that guidance is to pack out waste,” explained Ortego. “RESTOP offers a full line of portable travel toilet products that are lightweight, easy to carry, and safe for disposal, making them a convenient alternative to burying waste for campers, hikers and other adventure enthusiasts.”

During the presentation, Ortego will demo RESTOP products and hand out samples. In addition, RESTOP will be exhibiting at Booth #B6 during the three-day event, where it will showcase its newest products for 2018, including:

• RS1 Liquid Waste Bags: These bags contain super absorbent polymers and enzymes that can absorb a full 20 ounces of urine. Ample toilet paper and antimicrobial wipes are included.

• RS2 Solid & Liquid Waste Bags: The patented “bag within a bag” design safely contains and neutralizes human waste. Like the RS1 bags, toilet paper and antimicrobial wipes are included.

• RS2W Wilderness Waste Containment Pouch: Five waste bags packaged in a durable mesh tote to provide an easy way to carry out used bags.

• The Go-Pack System: When no restrooms are available, this handy backpack carries a toilet seat that can also be converted into a shaded seat for resting weary legs during long hikes. Includes three waste bags.

• RS000 Commode: This solid base holds a RESTOP full-size toilet seat, which can withstand 300 pounds of pressure.

• RS500 Privacy Shelter: Available in the original opaque material or camouflage pattern, this sturdy, collapsible shelter affords complete privacy and folds into a convenient hands-free carrying case. Also available with an optional NEMO Helio shower.

RESTOP’s environmentally responsible solutions provide users peace of mind they’ll have safe, easy access to facilities no matter how deep they are in the wilderness. Plus, they don’t have to worry about harming the environment, since the products effectively contain human waste and can be safely disposed of in regular trash receptacles as they are landfill-approved in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

RESTOP is currently offering free shipping on all orders within the continental United States. The products are available for purchase through its website at www.Restop.com, at retailers throughout the country (see www.restop.com/retailers for a current list) and at some national parks. Overland Expo event information and tickets are available at www.overlandexpo.com.

