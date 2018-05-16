Automotive Fog Lights Market: 2017 Product Intelligence

Study on Automotive Fog Lights Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Fog Lights Market by technology (halogen), lamp position (rear and side), basis of channel (aftermarket) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automotive Fog Lights over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global automotive fog lights market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive fog lights market covers segments such as technology, lamp position, and vehicle type. The technology segments include halogen, LED, and HID. On the basis of lamp position the global automotive fog lights market is categorized into rear, front, and side. Furthermore, on the basis of channel the automotive fog lights market is segmented as OEMS, and aftermarket.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive fog lights market such as, Hyundai Mobis, General Electric, Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co., Guangzhou Ledoauto Company Ltd., Zizala Lichtsysteme GMBH, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Blazzer international, warn industries, Inc., Osram GMBH, and Valeo S.A.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive fog lights market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive fog lights market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive fog lights market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive fog lights market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Fog Lights Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics 3.2.1 Drivers 3.2.2 Restraints 3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Fog Lights Market

4. Global Automotive Fog Lights Market by Technology 2017 – 2023

4.1 Halogen

4.2 LED

4.3 HID

5. Global Automotive Fog Lights Market by Lamp Position 2017 – 2023

5.1 Rear

5.2 Front

5.3 Side

6. Global Automotive Fog Lights Market by Basis of Channel 2017 – 2023

6.1 OEMs

6.2 Aftermarket

7. Global Automotive Fog Lights Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Automotive Fog Lights Market by Technology

7.1.2 North America Automotive Fog Lights Market by Lamp Position

7.1.3 North America Automotive Fog Lights Market by Basis of Channel

7.1.4 North America Automotive Fog Lights Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Fog Lights Market by Technology

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Fog Lights Market by Lamp Position

7.2.3 Europe Automotive Fog Lights Market by Basis of Channel

7.2.4 Europe Automotive Fog Lights Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fog Lights Market by Technology

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fog Lights Market by Lamp Position

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fog Lights Market by Basis of Channel

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fog Lights Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Automotive Fog Lights Market by Technology

7.4.2 RoW Automotive Fog Lights Market by Lamp Position

7.4.3 RoW Automotive Fog Lights Market by Basis of Channel

7.4.4 RoW Automotive Fog Lights Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Hyundai Mobis

8.2 General Electric

8.3 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

8.4 Guangzhou Ledoauto Company Ltd.

8.5 Zizala Lichtsysteme GMBH

8.6 Magneti Marelli S.P.A

8.7 Blazzer international

8.8 warn industries, Inc.

8.9 Osram GMBH

8.10 Valeo S.A.

