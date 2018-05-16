Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2023

Study on Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by application(automotive, consumer electronics, and grid energy & industrial), by power capacity analysis(5–25 Wh, 48–95 Wh, 18–28 KWh, and other) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global automotive lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive lithium-ion battery market covers segments such as application, and power capacity analysis. The application segments include automotive, consumer electronics, and grid energy & industrial. On the basis of power capacity analysis the global automotive lithium-ion battery market is categorized into 5–25 Wh, 48–95 Wh, 18–28 KWh, 100–250 KWh, and More than 300 KWh.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive lithium-ion battery market such as, Johnson Controls Inc., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Panasonic Corp., SAFT, Toshiba Corp., LG Chem Ltd., GA Yuasa Corporation, Blue Energy Co. Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Corporation, and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive lithium-ion battery market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive lithium-ion battery market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive lithium-ion battery market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive lithium-ion battery market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed Description and Company Mentioned in this Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global_automotive_lithium-ion_battery_market

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market

4. Global Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Automotive

4.2 Consumer Electronics

4.3 Grid Energy & Industrial

5. Global Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Power Capacity Analysis 2017 – 2023

5.1 5–25 Wh

5.2 46–75 Wh

5.3 16–26 KWh

5.4 100–250 KWh

5.5 More than 300 KWh

6. Global Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Application

6.1.2 North America Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Power Capacity Analysis

6.1.3 North America Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Application

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Power Capacity Analysis

6.2.3 Europe Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Application

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Power Capacity Analysis

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Application

6.4.2 RoW Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Power Capacity Analysis

6.4.3 RoW Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Johnson Controls Inc.

7.2 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

7.3 Panasonic Corp.

7.4 SAFT

7.5 Toshiba Corp.

7.6 LG Chem Ltd.

7.7 GA Yuasa Corporation

7.8 Blue Energy Co. Ltd.

7.9 Hitachi Chemical Corporation

7.10 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Enquire about this Premium Report @https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global_automotive_lithium-ion_battery_market