Composite Pipes Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2018 – 2028

Composite pipes are prepared from reinforced and non-reinforced thermoplastics such as GRP, PVC, PP, FRP, and HDPE. Composite pipes have robust mechanical properties and are unaffected by corrosion. In comparison to the unreinforced pipe material for equivalent thickness and size, composite pipes are sturdier and stronger. Composites pipes are relatively better to resist forces during the installation process, which allows them to be drawn with higher force. Composites pipes are extensively preferred in trenchless technology as they are easier to install thus aiding the sales of composites pipe

Attributing to low coefficient of thermal expansion, composite pipes have limited pipe movement, thereby making composite pipes an ideal material which can be used in places with high temperature variation. Composites pipes are resistant to corrosion, sulphurous sewer and acidic environment and do not need cathodic protection. The even internal surface of composite pipes inhibits the growth of bacteria and accumulation of solid material, and microbes, by eradicating conditions like tuberculation. In composites pipes clearing blockages by using pressure jets is easier in than for the pipes of other material. Usually the life expectancy of composite pipe is roughly between 50 to 100 years. Thus attributing to this composite pipes market is expected to grow during the forecast period

Composite Pipes Market: Dynamics

By manufacturing process, rotary winding process is widely used to manufacture composite pipes as the fibers can be orientated is any directions, Molds are inexpensive, Manufacturing lead time is short, air voids and humidity can be eliminated pipes with good aesthetic and mechanical properties

High material cost and complex & expensive Machines makes the high initial investment for production of composite pipes which is expected to restrict the growth of composite pipe market during the forecast period

Rising number of manufacturers, distributors and suppliers for composite pipe across the globe especially in Asia Pacific, North America and Europe is fueling the sales of composite pipes thereby contributing in the growth of Global composite pipes market

Composite Pipes Market: Segmentation

Composite Pipes market can be segmented on the basis of manufacturing process as:

Filament Wound

Rotary Casting

Composite Pipes market can be segmented on the basis of End Use Industry as:

Oil & Gas Industry

Construction Industry

Agriculture industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Composite Pipes market can be segmented on the basis of diameter size as:

14mm

26mm

63mm

Others

Composite Pipes market can be segmented on the basis of Application as:

Food / Chemical Processing

For Diesel / petrol / Kerosene

Vacuum Systems

Air Conditioning

Insecticides Spraying

Submersible Pump Piping

Natural Gas Distribution

Radiator Central Heating

Others

Composite Pipes Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness the robust growth in the demand for composites pipes during the forecast period as composite pipes offers the advantages of both metal and plastic coupled shift in trend towards the application of composite pipes in Australia, China, India etc.

North America and Europe region are expected to witness the significant growth in sales of composite pipes during the forecast period which can be attributed to the growing demand of composites pipe for various applications such as Air conditioning, Vacuum systems, Diesel / petrol / Kerosene, plumbing, construction etc.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America region is expected to witness growth in the demand of composite pipes during the forecast period attributing to the increasing application of composite pipe in Natural Gas Distribution, automotive industry, textile industry etc.

Composite Pipes Market: Participants

Examples of some of the market participants of the Composite Pipes market are:

KiTEC

Vasitars, Inc.

F?rat

Jindal Pex Tibes Pvt Ltd.

Akiet

KISAN

Cerro Flow Product

Furukawa Electric

Cambridge-Lee

SH Copper

Wieland-Werke

