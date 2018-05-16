Egg Replacement Ingredients Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Egg Replacement Ingredients Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by type (dairy protein (starch, algal flour, soy based products)), application (mayonnaise, sausages, bakery, confectionary), form (dry, solid), source (animal, and plant) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Egg Replacement Ingredients Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. According to report the global egg replacement ingredients market was sized over USD 966.0 million in 2016. The global egg replacement ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023 and reach USD 1373.4 million by 2023.

The U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region as it is the Largest Market in the Region

The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market. The global food industry has experienced paradigm shift over the past couple of decades, with more number of people/consumers switching to vegan diet over non-vegetarian diet. In its publication, One Green Planet identified that over 6% of the population in the U.S. is vegetarian owing to the adverse health effects of non-vegetarian diet on individual’s health. Moreover, a large number of NGOs are promoting use of vegan diet over non-vegetarian diet, a many of these NGOs site cruelty in handling the animals and birds in dairy farm.

The outbreak of several diseases from birds is affecting the global consumption of eggs worldwide. Consumers are now looking for egg alternatives as source of their daily nutritional requirements. The use of dairy based products, soy based and starch based products has grown significantly over the past few years. The global egg replacement market is projected to be driven by factors such as increase in number of vegans, outbreak of diseases associated with birds, and increasing awareness about the healthy vegetarian diet and growing health concerns worldwide.

Segments Mentioned in this Report

The report on global egg replacement ingredients market covers segments such as type, application, form, and source. The type segment includes dairy protein. On the basis of dairy protein the global egg replacement ingredients market is categorized into starch, algal flour, and soy based products, and others. On the basis of application the global egg replacement ingredients market is categorized into mayonnaise & sausages, bakery & confectionary, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of form the Egg replacement ingredients market is segmented as dry/solid. On the basis of source the egg replacement ingredients market, is segmented as animal, and plant.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report

The global egg replacement ingredients is growing at a rapid pace, thereby attracting large companies such as Cargill, Alra, ADM and DuPont among others to manufacture and promote egg alternatives. Although the market for egg replacement ingredients is fragmented in nature with the presence of several small and large scale manufacturing companies, the large players operating in the industry hold strategic advantage owing to their exiting goodwill in the industry. The leading players in the global Egg replacement ingredients market include Arla Foods, E.I. Dupont De Nemours And Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ener-G Foods, Inc., Corbion Group, Glanbia Plc, Fiberstar, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Florida Food Products, LLC, and Cargill, Inc.

Browse Complete Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/global_egg_replacement_ingredients_market

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market

4. Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Ingredients 2017 – 2023

4.1 Dairy Protein

4.2 Starch

4.3 Algal Flour

4.4 Soy Based Products

4.5 Others

5. Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Mayonnaise & Sausages

5.2 Bakery & Confectionary

5.3 Others

6. Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Form 2017 – 2023

6.1 Dry/Solid

6.2 Liquid

7. Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Source 2017 – 2023

7.1 Animal

7.2 Plant

8. Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Ingredients

8.1.2 North America Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Application

8.1.3 North America Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Form

8.1.4 North America Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Source

8.1.5 North America Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Ingredients

8.2.2 Europe Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Application

8.2.3 Europe Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Form

8.2.4 Europe Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Source

8.2.5 Europe Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Ingredients

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Application

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Form

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Source

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Ingredients

8.4.2 RoW Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Application

8.4.3 RoW Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Form

8.4.4 RoW Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Source

8.4.5 RoW Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Sub-region

9.Companies Covered

9.1 Arla Foods

9.2 E.I. Dupont De Nemours And Company

9.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.4 Ener-G Foods, Inc.

9.5 Corbion Group

9.6 Glanbia Plc

9.7 Fiberstar, Inc.

9.8 Ingredion Incorporated

9.9 Florida Food Products, LLC

9.10 Cargill, Inc

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/global_egg_replacement_ingredients_market