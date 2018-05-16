Global Digital Health Market wills Value USD $382 billion in 2025

The latest trending report published by Crystal Market Research titled, Digital Health Market approximates that the Digital Health market size is estimated to flourish at a significant CAGR in the future, and this is attributed to the escalation in need for this product across the globe along with novel innovations in the market.

Digital Health Market – Report Overview:

The digital health market is estimated to be around $382 billion by 2025. Digital health is the convergence of digital technologies with healthcare. It facilitates speedy collection of relevant data and in turn the improvement of healthcare services. The global digital health market is rapidly expanding due to high penetration of mobile devices and internet connectivity all over the world. More than one third of the global population is estimated to own a Smartphone by 2017. Innovations in technology enabled wearable health monitoring devices have propelled the digital health market to new heights.

Integration of medical devices with smart phones has facilitated real time tracking of health parameters from distant locations. Remote monitoring services facilitating patient monitoring from a remote location is set to further drive the demand for digital health devices.

The electronic health records (EHR) and e-prescription were the largest selling products in 2016. EHR segment witnessed substantial growth due to government initiatives and rise in investments for the development of innovative products. mHealth market is expected to register highest growth rate due to increase in Smartphone sales and increased adoption of mobile communication technology. Cost effectiveness provided by mobile devices to monitor health related parameters has also driving the market growth.

Digital Health Market – Regional Outlook:

North America dominated the global digital health market in 2016, due to various programs adopted by different organizations (such as American Health Information Community and the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine)offering sports medicine fellowships for conducting research to develop innovative products. Due to the adoption of HITECH act in 2009, the U.S. has witnessed tremendous advancements in digital health innovations.

Digital Health Market – Top Major Market Players:

Key players operating in this market are Cerner Corporation, AT & T, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Athena Health, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Biotelemetry, Inc., Lifewatch AG, McKesson Corporation, and eClinicalWorks.

Key Findings of the Research Study:

