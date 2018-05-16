SAP Hybris solutions for Airlines

It has passed a hundred of years since the Wright brothers took off the heavier-than-air aircraft at the first time in human history. They were aiming to make a point-to-point transit with vehicle controlled high in the air. It’s gone a long way from that great day, civil flights became an ordinary thing, and there is a competitive market of air transport providers. Today’s traveler expects from airlines far more than moving passengers from one place to another.

At present, people often associate aviation industry with civil or military vehicles. Multiple service providers are hidden from their eyes. Some suppose there are certain systems used in the airline industry for managing daily operations as well as activities concerned maintenance of airports, fleets, booking and selling tickets. But in fact, airline companies draw upon the work of leading software providers which develop solutions for the general use of retailers. The collection of air travel tailored tools is SAP airline solutions.

