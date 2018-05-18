Global Space Tourism Market Software Market Generates Significant Revenue for Companies and Provides an Excellent Return On The Investment

This industry research report identifies Bigelow Aerospace, SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and XCOR Aerospace as the key vendors in the global space tourism market. This industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (suborbital and orbital), by technology adopters (innovators, early adopters, and early majority), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Scope of the Report:

Space tourism is space travel for recreational, leisure or business purposes. To date only orbital space tourism has taken place provided by the Russian Space Agency, although work continues developing sub-orbital space tourism vehicles by Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic. In addition, SpaceX announced in 2017 that they are planning on sending two space tourists on a lunar free return trajectory in 2018 aboard their Dragon V2 spacecraft launched by the Falcon Heavy rocket.

Based on type, the space tourism market is bifurcated into orbital and suborbital. Suborbital segment held the dominant market share in 2016 and is expected to have a growing market share over the forecast period. Passengers can experience weightlessness, acceleration of rocket launch, and the view of Earth over space from suborbital tours. Cost effective and efficient solutions of sub-orbital tours are likely to impact the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Market Segments:

This report focuses on the Space Tourism in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Space Adventures

• EADS Astrium

• Virgin Galactic

• Armadillo Aerospace

• Excalibur Almaz

• Space Island Group

• SpaceX

• Boeing

• Zero 2 Infinity

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Suborbital

• Orbital

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Civilians

• The Rich”

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

