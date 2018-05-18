Mental Health Software and Devices Market Global Market by Treatments, Causes, Drugs and Diet 2018-2022

Market Scenario:

Mental Health Software and Devices is an abrasive process used to gently sand the thicker and uneven layers of skin. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Mental Health Software and Devices is used for the treatment of hyperpigmentation, acne & trauma scars, photo-damage, and stretch marks. There is an increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures which is an important driver for the growth of the market. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, about 15.9 million surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2015. Additionally, development of new technologically advantaged devices, and increasing demand for cosmetics also influence the growth of the market. Increasing number of non-surgical procedures, offering enormous benefits such as quick recovery, reduced time of treatment, and better results than other cosmetic surgical procedures is also influencing the growth of this market. Furthermore, attraction of the youth towards western lifestyle and extensive use of cosmetics for skin care accelerate the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market is restrained by the availability of alternative treatments such as chemical peel and laser skin resurfacing. The acceptance of the laser resurfacing is increasing. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the number of laser skin resurfacing procedures in 2016 reached approximately to 586,662 from 569,458 in 2015.

View Reports Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5467

The market for global Mental Health Software and Devices is expected to reach USD 802.44 million by 2023 from USD 609.79 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.42% from 2017 to 2023.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnological institutes

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Segmentation

The global Mental Health Software and Devices market is segmented on the basis type, product, indication, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented diamond Mental Health Software and Devices, crystal Mental Health Software and Devices, and others. On the basis of product, the market is categorised into Mental Health Software and Devices machine, Mental Health Software and Devices crystals, Mental Health Software and Devices tips, Mental Health Software and Devices creams and scrubs, and others. The Mental Health Software and Devices machine segment is sub-segmented into table top, hand-held, and others. The Mental Health Software and Devices crystals segment is sub-segmented into aluminium oxide crystals, sodium bicarbonate crystals, sodium chloride crystals, and others. The Mental Health Software and Devices tips segment is sub-segmented into diamond tips, bristle tips, and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into acne & trauma scars, hyperpigmentation, photo-damage, stretch marks, and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, home care, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global Mental Health Software and Devices market owing to increasing adoption of new technologies for addressing various dermal conditions like acne, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, and others. Additionally, rising demands for minimally invasive procedures within the region is boosting the market growth.

Europe is the second largest market, in the global Mental Health Software and Devices market owing to increasing adoption of the technology for the treatment of skin related problems within the region. Moreover, huge patient population and rising healthcare expenditure facilitates the market growth within the region. According to the British Skin Foundation in 2016, about 60% of the British population was estimated to have suffered from some kind of the skin disease. Moreover, approximately 28% of the population within the region admitted to witness acne at some stage during their lifetime.

Asia pacific region is the fastest growing market. Increasing prevalence of acne and rising demands for minimally invasive procedures is facilitating the market growth within the region. According to the Cosmetic Physicians College of Australasia in 2015, the Australians spent approximately USD 890 million on minimally or non-invasive cosmetic procedures. The estimated rise was of 5% from 2014.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global Mental Health Software and Devices market due to presence of poor economies especially in the African region. Majority of the market of Middle & Africa region is held by the Middle East due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by the presence of the economies like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar within the region.

Request Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/Mental Health Software and Devices-market-5467

Key players for global Mental Health Software and Devices market

The key players for the global Mental Health Software and Devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Altair Instruments, Silhouet-Tone, Advanced Microderm, Inc., Dermaglow, New Shining Image LLC., Lasertec Medical Service, Delasco, and others.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com