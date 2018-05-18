The BANNED Number Plates Revealed Ahead of New ’68 Registrations for Being Too RUDE!

The much-anticipated 68 series of licensed number plates is due to be up for sale on the 9th of May, and they will be available for purchase from PrimoRegistrations starting at £260.99 plus fees.

Every six months, a new series of number plates is unveiled for purchase. The license plates are sold several months before they can legally be registered to a vehicle. Any vehicles registered after the 1st of September will be eligible for the 68 series of license plates. As such, motorists will be scrambling to purchase their desired number plates as soon as possible.

This is a unique time of the year when motorists can purchase a brand new and personalized license plate. Combinations can include first names, family names, abbreviations and hobby interests. However, restrictions do apply and the DVLA releases a list of number plate combinations that are banned from being used. These rules are in place to prevent offensive names being used, and the DVLA has the power to remove any number plate from circulation even if it hasn’t been identified in previous censorship meetings.

“Although the DVLA remove anything that may cause offence, which is understandable, there will be millions of other combinations available. Our most popular are for people choosing their initials along with a memorable number – they not only make an ideal birthday present, but will last a lifetime!”

Peter Johnson, Managing Director at PrimoRegistrations

The DVLA has banned hundreds of number plates in the past.

Certain letter and number combinations are automatically restricted if there’s a possibility that they can cause offence to someone. For instance, the four-letter combinations such as “*R** APE”, “*G** ODS” and “*B** UMS” are automatically banned and cannot be used as license plates. Earlier this year, the 18 series of license plates was released and the DVLA released a list of banned combinations. For instance, the plates “TA18 BAN” and “BU18 SHT” were banned for being defamatory terms and removed from circulation.

The DVLA can also be pressured to remove certain plates if they receive enough complaints. For instance, the plates “D1 KES” and “F4 GOT” were removed from an auction in 2009 after criticism from Stonewall, an LGBT rights charity. The plates both had a reserve of £900. In addition, religious plates like “15 LAM” and “JE55 US” have been banned in the past, and political combinations like “EU16 OUT” and “EU16 GON” have also been removed.

While some names do slip through, the DVLA reserves the right to remove any plates from circulation, so care must be taken and there are always risks involved when you choose a questionable license plate.

