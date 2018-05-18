Wind Tower Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023.

Pune, India, May 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on global wind tower market. The wind tower market is expected to grow at 7.45% CAGR during the period 2017 to 2023.

Market Highlights

Wind turbine towers can be tubular, lattice structured or guyed pole towers. Concrete towers are most popular structures for wind projects. Turbine towers are made in sections and assembled on site. Increasing capacities of modern wind turbines have resulted in larger rotor diameters. This has necessitated higher towers. Taller towers are, increasingly, becoming popular as wind profiles are stronger at greater heights.

Different types of wind towers are used for the efficient generation of wind energy. Tubular steel towers, concrete towers, lattice towers and hybrid towers are used for large wind turbines. Whereas, guyed pole towers are used for small wind turbines. Wind tower being one of the most important parts of a wind turbine would cost 25% to 30% of the total cost of wind turbine. Wind towers are specially designed for different applications. Wind towers are manufactured for both, onshore wind turbine and offshore wind turbine.

Key Players

Extensive research in this market has brought to light that contract is a key strategy adopted, extensively, by the players to spread their geographical presence and achieve operational efficiencies. Agreements & Partnerships, are also major strategies adopted by the major players in the global Wind tower market. This strategy is widely adopted to increase the number of offerings to the customer.

The key players of global wind tower market are Suzlon Energy Limited (India), Enercon GmbH (Germany), CS Wind Corporation (South Korea), General Electric (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Trinity Structural Towers, Inc. (U.S.) , Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark), Valmont Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Ambau (Germany), and Broadwind Energy (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global wind tower market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Wind tower market by its component type, by location and by region.

By Product

Tubular Steel

Concrete

Hybrid

other

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis

European governments and the EU, as a whole, have supported wind projects with favourable incentives, as part of their carbon emission reduction goals. The United Kingdom heads the field, with 46% of global installed capacity, in 2015, followed by Germany (30%) and Denmark (11.5%). Europe is currently the leading region in wind tower market, and is followed by North America.

The wind tower market in the Europe region is currently leading, and is followed by North America and Asia Pacific market. However, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the approval of various wind tower farm projects in countries such as U.S. and Canada. This is because there has been substantial investment into non-conventional electricity generation. These factors will drive the market for wind tower market in North America during the forecast period.

