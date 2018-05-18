Working with Saracens Solicitors – divorce solicitor with a difference

Getting a divorce often means making hard choices. It can be tough for people to see what their options are. That’s where excellent advice from a divorce solicitor, like Saracens Solicitors, can help.

They are able to be impartial and advise on the legal aspects, as well as take care of much of the administration involved.

Why work with Saracens Solicitors?

There are members of the team at Saracens Solicitors who are specialists in family law. This means they have lots of experience acting as a divorce solicitor. They can deal with straightforward cases to ensure that they move quickly and smoothly. Saracens Solicitors also have a proven track record of working as a divorce solicitor on complex cases involving many different assets and/ or unique family arrangements.

Stages of divorce with Saracens Solicitors

Saracens Solicitors can offer clients support right from the start of the divorce process and take them through each of the stages when acting as a divorce solicitor. The steps that are common to every divorce are:

Filing – this is the original documentation that tells court that one party wants a divorce. Saracens Solicitors can help to fill in this document when they act as a divorce solicitor. It contains the grounds for divorce, any additional details and the biographical details of all parties involved. The latter might include a third party if they are named in the divorce. A divorce solicitor can advise on what will happen if any details are unobtainable.

Acceptance or refusal – a copy of the divorce documents is sent to the other party. They need to acknowledge the document and either agree or disagree with the contents. If they agree, the divorce proceeds to the next stage. If they do not, they have 21 days to say why. Saracens Solicitors can assist with this defence when they act as a divorce solicitor.

Applying for a decree nisi – this is the document that says the court cannot see any reason why the couple cannot go ahead with the divorce. Solicitor involvement is usually only required at this point if the other party does not agree, but someone can choose to have all the administration handled by Saracens Solicitors.