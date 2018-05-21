Dry Transformer Market.Global Market Size, Trends and Segmentation, Applications and Outlook 2018-2023.

Pune, India, May, 2018/MRFR Press Release/- Global Dry Transformer Market Research Report, By Type (Cast Resin, And Vacuum Pressure Impregnated), By Phase Type (Single-Phase, And Three-Phase), By Voltage Range, By Application – Forecast /Till 2023

Dry type transformer does not utilize liquid where it is winding with core be immersed. Rather windings with core are kept in a sealed tank that is pressurized with air. It is fire resistant transformers and is suited to be installed in high-rise buildings, steel factories, hospitals, school, chemical plants, and other places wherever fire safety is of top importance. This transformer not causing any environmental deterioration, and is highly reliable over the years. Increasing investment in the renewable sector is rigorously driving the global dry transformer market. To reduce the dependency on conventional fossil fuels, many countries across the globe are diverting towards the renewable energy power generation. However, increasing reputation of bio-based and naphthenic transformer oil may hamper the growth of the market.

Europe is another major market for the dry transformers. It is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period. In South America, Brazil, Argentina, are the major markets for the dry type transformer. The Argentina government is in the process of commissioning large projects, both in the transmission and generation sectors. To meet the rising demand, it has been estimated that about 1,000 MW of new generation capacity is needed each year. All these major factors are expected to boost the dry transformer in the forecast period.

The prominent players in the dry transformer market include Hammond Power Solution Inc. (Canada), ABB Ltd.(Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), Jinpan International Ltd.(China), Schneider Electric (France), TBEA Transformer Industrial Group (China), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Crompton Graves Ltd. (India), Voltamp Transformer Ltd.(India), Virginia Transformer Corp (U.S), Kirloskar Electric Company (India), and Kotsons Pvt. Ltd (India).

This study provides an overview of the global dry transformer market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Dry Transformer market by its type, phase type, voltage range, application and region.

By Type

Cast Resin

Vacuum Pressure Impregnated

By Phase type

Single-Phase

Three-Phase

By Voltage Range

Low

Medium

Application

Industrial

Commercial

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

For this study, the global dry transformer market has been divided into four segments type, service, elevator technology, and end user. By phase type, the market has been segmented into Single-Phase, and Three-Phase. The single-phase transformers are usually used in commercial low voltage application as electronic devices. They operate as step down voltage transformer and decrease the home voltage value to the value suitable for electronics supplying. A three-phase transformer is a three-legged iron core. Each leg has a particular primary and secondary winding. This is a more expensive solution and is used in high power system.