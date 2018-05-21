Fiberglass Market Information by Types Trends Application Demand Share Size Forecast to 2023

Fiberglass Market:

Industry Overview:

Global Fiberglass Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD 20.32 billion by 2023 with CAGR of 9.2% between 2016 and 2023.

Global Fiberglass is used in a varied range of industrial applications and is the most easily available and cheapest composite fabric. Fiberglass has found in various end use industry such as aerospace, automotive, construction, electrical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and others. The growing automotive and electrical industry on account of developing domestic as well as commercial market particularly in Asia-Pacific and North America has boosted the global fiberglass market over the forecasted period. On the other hand, environment & health related issues and unstable prices of raw materials are major restraining factors of the fiberglass market which can hamper the growth of global fiberglass market.

Global Fiberglass Market Research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.



Industry Key Players:

Jushi Group Co. Ltd (China),

AGY Holding Corp. (U.S.),

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex (Europe),

PPG Industries Inc. (US),

Owens Corning (US),

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation (Taiwan),

Taishan Fiberglass Inc (China),

PFG FIBER GLASS CORPORATION (Taiwan),

Fiber Glass Industries Inc (US),

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc (US).

Industry Trends Influence:

Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of fiberglass market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of fiberglass market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2023 is well explained.

The ongoing market trends of fiberglass market and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. With increase in the trend, the factors affecting the trend are mentioned with perfect reasons. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.



