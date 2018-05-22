Amyl Acetate Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2017 – 2025

Amyl acetate is an organic compound and having molecular formula C7H14O2, it is colourless liquid and having odour like a banana. Amyl acetate have strong electrical resistivity for the coatings which are electrostatically spread. Amyl acetate is manufactured by fermentation process between acetic acid and amyl alcohol. On the basis of solubility, slightly soluble in water and almost completely soluble in most of the solvents. Amyl acetate available in natural as well as in synthetic form. It is used to prepare more than forty synthetic flavours such as, apple, coffee, etc. In addition to this, amyl acetate is used as a low toxic solvent for nitrocellulose lacquers. It can be produced by yeast during fermentation. Amyl acetate makes it popular to end user industries due to its beneficial application such as, pleasant odour, low toxicity and it is test effectiveness so that it can be used in respirators. Amyl acetate is a multifunctional compound for the end use industries

Market Dynamics: Amyl Acetate Market

The global amyl acetate market is estimated to gain traction significantly due to the constant increasing demand from the end use industries which manufacture paints & coatings, flavours & fragrance, etc. Positive growth in investments by retailers to increase manufacturing capabilities and multiply their distribution network in many multiple folds to attract more consumers is one of the key factors for the growth global amyl acetate market. The market is driven by the demand for paints & coatings. Another key factor expected to boost the amyl acetate market is the growth in usage of advanced technology, which supports producers to improve amyl acetate. The product has already replaced several other products owing to the increase in number of applications it possesses.

Demand from the flavours industry is expected to be the key driver of the amyl acetate market, as amyl acetate can be used mostly in varnish application and removal owing to its decent solvency. Over the recent past, demand for amyl acetate has witnessed a steady growth. Moreover, the trend is expected to continue during forecast period. As such, in order to better cater to the growing demand for amyl acetate from end-use industries such as Cosmetics & Personal Care and personal care from regions across the globe, manufacturers are focused on strategically expanding their capacities. The only restraint can hamper the growth of the market is, price of amyl acetate tend to be significantly higher, almost twice the price of traditionally used alternatives and conventional acetate. Thus, relatively higher prices of these amyl acetate are in turn expected to act as impediment to the growth of global amyl acetate market during forecast period

Market Segmentation: Amyl Acetate Market

Amyl acetate is segmented on the basis of classification and application

On the basis of classification, the amyl acetate market segmented as

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of application, the amyl acetate market segmented as

Paints & Coatings

Flavours & Fragrances

Cleaning

Leather Polishes

Others

Regional Outlook: Amyl Acetate Market

Rapid industrialisation and urbanisation in emerging economies such as China, India and ASEAN region are expected to lead to increase in investment in paints & coatings and personal care industries. Most of the key players have established a manufacturing base in Asia Pacific to take advantage of low-cost labour in the region. Most global suppliers, have garnered a high percentage of their raw material for manufacturing from China, Low priced raw material offered by Chinese players is a major barrier to overcome for most global players operating in the amyl acetate market. There are several countries based in UAE having no manufacturing facilities, are completely dependent on imports for all its demand for amyl acetate.

Some of the key players of the amyl acetate market are the

Sigma Aldrich

Merck Millipore

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Chemoxy International Ltd

G.AROCHEM INDUSTRIES.

Nimble Technologies Pvt Ltd

Avid Organics Pvt Ltd

