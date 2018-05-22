Buy The Best From Sydney Firewood Company

BLACK FOREST FIREWOOD is a renowned name in supplying the best quality firewood to your place. We are a family based business that have been providing the optimum quality and legally sourced wood since last 35 years. It is our only priority to provide our clients with the top most quality firewood. We have been dealing in the supply of all kinds of firewood since many years including hardwood, seasoned wood, softwood and many more. Basically our store is a one stop solution to satisfy all your varied needs of firewood.

At BLACK FOREST FIREWOOD we understand the fact that other sources of fuel create global warming and other environmental damages. This is the reason we have been in this business since many years so that more and more people turn to this sustainable and renewable source of fuel to produce heat and other purposes as well. We have a team of employees that is proficient in shaping up the long lengths and clocks of firewood. You just need to place your order according to your preference and the wood logs will be delivered at your doorstep. Our only aim is to provide with the wood logs that light up the way your desire. You should try out the 2 meters bins that contains the eco-friendly firewood, ironbark firewood, red gum firewood, box firewood and seasoned hardwood. Our entire collection is superior in the quality so that you never face any quality issues.

We are a renowned member of The Firewood Association of Australia Inc. since 2008 and there are many benefits of buying from the member of such association. The benefits being:

1.Legally sourced wood.

2.Compliance check on wood supply.

3.Correct moisture level should be less than 25 %.

4.Compliance with the national code of practice for the firewood suppliers.

5.Correct weightage.

In addition to all the above services of Sydney Firewood Company, we have many other services as well like wood cleaning, wood turning, delivery services, mulch selling etc. the wood we provide will undergo a screening process so as to make sure that it contains no unwanted material. It is our responsibility to deliver your wood logs at your door step. Since last 35 years we have been catering to destination specific firewood delivery in Sydney, Western Sydney, across NSW, Blue Mountains, lower mountains and surrounding areas. We can assure you about the quality of wood we provide. Customer satisfaction is our top most priority.

So if you are in search of the best quality firewood then begin your search with the http://www.blackforestfirewood.com.au. We strongly adhere to the code of conduct related to the supply of wood. We have got every type of firewood you wish to buy. So if you have any queries feel free to call us at (02) 9631 5899. You can visit our website for all the details. To place your order call us at Call any time to place your order 0418 401 069. So outsource your firewood with us and we guarantee to provide you with the best and most reliable firewood. For any queries our admin staff is there to help you.

Contact US:

80 Beresford Road

Greystanes,NSW,2145

Australia

Phone No. +61 02 9631 5899

Website: http://blackforestfirewood.com.au/