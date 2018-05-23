DIY Smart Home Market Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The DIY smart home market is segmented on the basis of technology, product and software. Technology based software consists of network technologies, protocols & standards, wireless communication technologies. The network technologies both wired and modern Wi-Fi networks can provide high bandwidth connections and compatibility with a range of devices, but they do have limitations when it comes to small devices and sensors that require internet or local network access.

The consumer demand for DIY connected home products includes wireless security cameras and lighting control systems. With the rise of managed smart home services and offerings, the market for DIY smart home market faces a new and direct form of competition. DIY has long been an active segment and proving ground for emerging technologies and approaches in home automation.

The main driver of using the DIY smart home market is both the hardware and software design. Apart from those factors, the safety and security are other main drivers in DIY smart home market. Smart cameras generate more retail revenue than any other smart home category, and a growing number of consumers are producing recurring revenue through add-on subscriptions that allow longer tenure video storage and provide features such as the ability to share footage.

The global DIY Smart Home Market is expected to grow approximately at USD 54 Billion by 2023, at approx. 35% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

Nest Labs, Inc. (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Assa Abloy Group (Sweden)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

United Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of DIY smart home market in Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World is as follows. North America region is accounted to be the largest share in DIY smart home market owing to advanced technology demand and consumer demand for safety and security home appliances. Asia-Pacific region is also estimated to account for major share in the market due to increasing concern of safety and security of elderly people and children.

Market Segmentation:

The DIY smart home market has been segmented on the basis of product type. DIY smart home includes lighting control equipment’s these consists of automatic lighting control and smartphone remote control. The automatic lighting comprise of a motion sensor which introduces some automation into your budding smart home. It includes few steps to link the devices together and motion sensor will automatically turn on plug-in lamps when consumers enter a room and off when leave.

Intended Audience:

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Construction Companies

Residential Users

Commercial Users

