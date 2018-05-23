Fog Computing Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

Fog computing is the middle layer between the clouds computing datacenters and the hardware, supporting the management of services at edge of the network than in the cloud. The Fog computing enables efficient data management, processing, analysis, and storage before the data is transported to the cloud which is achieved with the smart devices. The application verticals of fog computing market comprises of smart energy, smart homes, smart manufacturing, and connected healthcare among others. The increasing number of connected devices in the smart applications and data transfer to the cloud generates in large amount of data. The Fog Computing Market supports in managing the data efficiently at network edge than processing the data in the cloud. It helps integrating both process and intelligence at data level thereby solving the problem and in decision making, transferring only the valuable data to the cloud.

The factors driving the growth of the fog computing market are increasing applications of internet of things in smart energy, smart homes, smart manufacturing, and connected healthcare among others. Other factors supporting the high adoption of fog computing are high response time, high network bandwidth, minimizes network latency, and problem solving at data level among other. Some of the factors limiting the growth of fog computing are security and privacy issues, and authentication issues among others.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Fujitsu (Japan)

ARM Ltd. (U.K.)

Schneider Electric Software

LLC (Japan)

PrismTech Corporation (U.S.)

Nebbiolo Technologies (U.S.)

Segments:

Fog Computing market is segmented on the basis of type and applications.

Fog Computing Market by Type:

Hardware

Software

Fog Computing Market by Application:

Smart Energy

Smart Buildings and Home Automation

Transportation

Healthcare

Smart Industries/Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of fog computing is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America would dominate the fog computing market owing to factors such as increasing adoption of internet of things in applications such as smart homes and connected healthcare. The various players contributing in the development of fog computing market are located in North America such as Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), and Dell Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Asia Pacific fog computing market is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as growing interest of the government, cloud and data centre companies, trade associations and non-governmental organizations towards cloud computing and digital economy.

Intended Audience:

Small & Large Enterprises

Government Bodies

IT & Telecommunications Companies

Healthcare organizations

Utilities Companies

Smart Energy Organizations

Financial organizations

Data center Companies

IT infrastructure providers

Software providers

System integrators

Network service providers

Cloud providers

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

List of Tables

Table 1 Fog Computing Market, By Type

Table 2 Fog Computing Market, By Application

Table 3 Fog Computing Market, By Regions

Table 4 North America Fog Computing Market, By Type

Table 5 North America Fog Computing Market, By Application

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Network Solution

Figure 2 Fog Computing Market: By Type (%)

Figure 3 Fog Computing Market: By Application (%)

Figure 4 Fog Computing Market: By Region

Figure 5 North America Fog Computing Market, By Type (%)

Study Objectives of Fog Computing Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the fog computing market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the fog computing market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of components of processed materials and sources of equipment processed.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the fog computing

