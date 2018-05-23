Precious metal trading in Singapore: GoldSilver Central new distribution partner of Degussa Goldhandel

Frankfurt am Main, 23 May 2018: Degussa Goldhandel GmbH is now cooperating with precious metal retailer GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd in Singapore. The partnership between both providers who are leaders in their respective markets covers the distribution of Degussa bullion bars as well as gift items made out of gold and silver. GoldSilver Central will offer the products of Europe”s biggest precious metal retailer in its own stores as well as via its online shop ( www.goldsilvercentral.com.sg (http://www.goldsilvercentral.com.sg)).

The cooperation with the Singaporean precious metal specialist positions the presence of Degussa and its products in the Asian region on a broader basis and will open up new growth potential.

“Due to the cooperation with GoldSilver Central, we are able to give new impetus to our presence in Asia,” said Raphael Scherer, Chief International Officer (CIO) and member of the Degussa management board. “With this step we also want to strengthen our position in Singapore, one of the most important precious metal trading centres in Asia and offer local customers access to the Degussa gold and silver bars as well as our lifestyle items.”

Since its launch in 2011, Degussa has developed into the European market leader amongst the independent precious metal retailers with branches in ten sites in Germany as well as internationally in Zurich, Geneva and Madrid. Furthermore, in 2013 the company also took over London precious metals company Sharps Pixley.

“We are extremely proud to be part of this collaboration with Degussa and are looking forward to exploring new strategies for providing enhanced precious metals investment solutions in Asia,” said Brian Lan, Managing Director of GoldSilver Central. “The start of this partnership enables both companies to leverage on each other for more resources to create new business opportunities and most importantly, to benefit Precious Metals Investors on a regional scale.”

GoldSilver Central was also established in 2011, in Singapore, and specialises in the physical trading of gold, silver and platinum for both individuals and businesses. Hereby the company offers a wide range of products and services with the aim of offering private investors the opportunity to invest in precious metals at competitive prices such as the first spot deliverable precious metals platform – GSC Live!. GoldSilver Central is a member of the Singapore Bullion Market Association (SBMA) which was founded in 1993 with the aim of making Singapore a centre for gold trading in South East Asia.

