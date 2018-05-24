France Cards And Payments Market Market by Cards and Payment Instruments to 2022

researchFOLKS’ “France Cards and Payments Market” report offers a distinct range of possibilities in the market of payment cards along with the accurately validated statistics of operational cards in the market and their total transactional values. It suggests profitable marketing strategies considering the competitive landscape in the market, purchase trends, payments options in online trade and significant government frameworks impacting the overall payment cards market of France.

The report provides information about different types of card transactions, volumes of cardholders, market proportion, current accounts, increase within the number of cards, credit cards outstanding balances, transactional values, details of the issuers at the side of available banking schemes and futuristic analysis of overall cards and payment marketplace in France.

France Cards and Payments Market – Highlights of the report:

The launch of BNP Paribas’s mobile-only bank Hello, AXA Banque’s Soon, German-based financial services provider N26’s digital-only bank, and telecom network provider Orange’s mobile-only bank Orange Bank depicts the role of digital-only banks in the shift towards electronic payments in France.

The shrinking profit margins and low-interest rates force banks to introduce account fees on savings and current accounts such as BNP Paribas, Société Générale, and Caisse d’Epargne Île-de-France levied current account fees of €15-30 ($15.80-31.60), and La Banque Postale increased account fees from €4.20 ($4.40) to €6.20 ($6.50), which will increase the debit card market competition in French markets.

The increased contactless transaction limit from €20 ($21) to €30 ($31.60) is expected to boost the average transaction value for contactless payments, which was around €12.50 ($13.20) in 2016. According to Observatoire de la Sécurité des Moyens de Paiement, a national body that exchanges information about the cashless payments, 628.5 million contactless payments were made in France in 2016 accounting for €6.5 billion ($6.8 billion).

List of Companies mentioned in the report:

Crédit Agricole

Crédit Mutuel

Société Générale

Crédit du Nord

La Banque Postale

Groupe BPCE

Oney Bank

BNP Paribas

Visa

MasterCards

American Express

Diners Club

JCB

Scope of the report:

The functioning of France’s cards and payments market and complete analysis of the market drivers

It provides conventional and contemporary information about payment cards of France and market predictions till 2022

It details the emerging payment solutions and their economic, regional and business impact on the cards and payments industry of France

Detailed information about existing market leaders, their strategies and government policies driving the payment cards market

