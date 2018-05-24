Pet Food Packaging Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Global Pet Food Packaging Information: By Packaging Material Type (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, And Others), Product (Bags, Metal Cans, Boxes & Cartons), Food Type (Pet Snacks, Small Pet Food, Pet Treats, Cat Litter), Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Fish), Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

Pet food packaging is used for the wrapping or enclosing food items produced specifically for animals (pets). The packaging of such product is available across rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible options. The pet food packaging market is mainly driven by the factors such as increasing adoption of pets, innovation in packaging, and increasing disposable income of pet owners. The market growth is hindered with stringent pet food regulations.

Thepet food packaging market is growing with the growing pet food industry. Additionally, increasing awareness about the pet humanization trend and concerns about the health of pets, people are preferring quality packaging food products, which can protect the pet food from spoilage and have quality standards similar to human food packaging.

Quality of life and health of pets largely depends on their diet. Majority of pet owners and pet lovers, concerned about proper nutrition they deserve. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented into eatable and chewable product. Snack products are mostly eatable, while treats are both eatable and chewable. Snacks with health-related claims are among the fastest growing new product launches in that category. According to a survey by Packaged Facts, 70% respondents say that treats with functional benefits such as dental and oral health, skin and coat, and join health plan which plays an important role in maintaining pet’s health.

Pet supermarket offers range of dog treats, biscuits and snacks from leading brands. Selection of dog and puppy treats includes bones, cookies and rawhide chews in a variety of flavors such as liver, chicken, bacon, beef jerky and other. Moreover, many companies focusing on low-fat, natural and hypoallergenic treats for specific health issues.

Pet owners are curious about every facet of the food. Recent trend shows that they are more concerned about the ingredients and product packaging. Many options are available for pet food in the market. Animal lovers are demanding the products, which are attractive, informative, and protective as any other food product. Moreover, FDA regulations for pet food products have improved over the years and are similar to human foods. Manufacturers are focusing on providing consumers want such as intelligent packaging for pet food.

The pet care industry has grown progressively in the developed countries due to growing pet ownership and demand for pet food packaging. Trending designs of better packaging include the incorporation of additives into the packaging. As the consumer demand increases, manufacturers are pushing further to meet their needs. The global pet food packaging market is projected to reach USD 89.10 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Get Report Sample@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1248

The pet food packaging market has witnessed a prospective growth over the last few years and as per the analysis, the market is likely to retain the similar growth rate during the forecast period. In the report, the market has been divided into the material, which includes paper & paperboard, plastic and others.

Plastic is one of the most widely used material for packaging across various end-use industries. Plastic in the form of PVC, HDPE, PET and others are used extensively in pet food packaging market. The material offers high barrier, cost efficient, temperature resistance and durable packaging options. The segment holds the largest share in the global pet food packaging market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Furthermore, segmentation by animal type includes dogs, cats, bird, and fish. Products such as jerky are offered by the manufacturer for both dogs and cats. Similarly, dried products, for instance, vegetables, fruits, small fishes, and plankton are offered for aquatic animals. Among all of these, dog segment dominated the market due to more preference for dogs during pet adoption, followed by cat segment. Growing pet adoption and the increase in spending by pet owners on pet food products fueling the pet food packaging market. With innovation in pet food products and rising competition in the pet food packaging market, manufacturers are opting for quality and sustainable packaging to attract more customers.