Power Metering Market Trends and Segmentation, Size, Global Leaders and Industry Demand by Forecast to 2022

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Global Power Metering Market is predicted to grow at significant rate by 2022

Market Highlights

Power metering is a system combining three major metering types, namely smart, digital, & analog. The smart metering depends heavily on the policy and decisiveness of the governmental bodies involved. Energy savings and an increased security of supply will be main drivers and installed in many industrial verticals for varied purposes. Many advantages that attract new customers and helping the easy detection of fraud are attributed to smart metering, including lower metering cost, energy savings for residential customers, more reliability of supply, and variable pricing schemes. Moreover, environmental concerns and technological advancement in countries such as China and India lead to the growth of power metering market.

Power meters measure the energy consumption which results an easy billing and monitoring process. Moreover, features such as fraud detection, energy savings, pre-payment facilities and information on consumption helps to grow the market of power metering.

Government initiatives for infrastructural development are fueling the market for power metering market.

Key Players

The key players of global Power metering market include General Electric (U.S.), Itron (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Melrose Industries plc. (U.K.), Wasion Group Holdings Ltd. (China), ABB(Switzerland), Eaton Corporation Plc (Dublin), Siemens AG (Germany) and Holley Metering (China)

Regional Analysis :

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market of power metering in the forecast period. High investments and growing demand for technological upgraded items are some of the factors, which drive the demand for power metering market. Moreover, features such as low maintenance cost and high operating efficiency are pushing the market towards growth. Aging digital meters have to be replaced by technologically advanced smart meters and technological up graded grid infrastructure, giving a new way for the growth of power metering market.

