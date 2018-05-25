AlterNET Extensibility Studio 3.0 released

We are glad to inform that the new version of Extensibility Studio 3.0 has been released and available for immediate download.

Extensibility Studio 3.0 is a major update that brings new features across all our products, as well as installation improvements.

Main enhancements include:

Utilizing native Microsoft Code Analysis services to provide code completion capabilities in Roslyn-based parsers.

Improved expression evaluation in Script Debugger.

Support for side-by-side installation for major releases and new installation user interface.

Review highlights of the new version:

http://www.alternetsoft.com/blog/extensibility-studio-3-0-highlights

If you haven’t had the opportunity to review the list of products and features included into Extensibility Studio we invite you to visit our products web page:

http://www.alternetsoft.com/products/studio/

Download Extensibility Studio to check the latest features:

http://www.alternetsoft.com/download

AlterNET Software