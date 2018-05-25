GLOBAL POLYOLEFINS MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2023

Illinois, 24 May 2018(News)- Global Polyolefins Market – by type (polyethylene, polypropylene and others), by application (film & sheets, blow molding, injection molding, fibers and others), by end user (packaging, automotive, construction, pharmaceuticals/medical, electronics & electrical and others), and by Region – Forecast till 2023

Synopsis of Polyolefins

Polyolefins belongs to a class of polymers which is odorless, non-porous, and non-polar material that are derived from the polymerization of monomer named as olefin, olefin is made up of only hydrogen and carbon atoms. It is classified as a hydrocarbon with high molecular weight. Polypropylene and polyethylene are one of the types of polyolefins which are used in various application such as blow molding, injection molding, fibers, film & sheets, and others. Moreover, they possess excellent properties such as high chemical resistance and superior chemical stability which make them widely utilized in numerous end use industries such as electronics & electrical, packaging, construction, automotive, pharmaceuticals & medical, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global polyolefins market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Latin America. Among them, the Asia Pacific region is accounted for the largest market for polyolefins followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific accounts for around 47% of the volume share in the global market. Some of the prominent factors attributed to the regional growth are rapid industrialization, ease in availability of raw material supply, inexpensive land and labor cost, and presence of largest production base with minimal regulatory norms. The demand for polyolefins is expected to surge in various countries of Asia Pacific such as India, Japan, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, and South Korea on account of continuous growth of automotive sector along with increasing construction activities. Europe and North America are relatively mature markets and are predicted to witness steady growth.

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global polyolefins market are W.R. Grace, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, PetroChina Company Limited, PolyOne Corporation, Arkema SA and SABIC.

Key Findings:

Global polyolefins market is estimated to reach USD 324 billion by 2023 with 6.49% CAGR during review period of 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share on account of increasing application industries in this region. Among type segment, polyethylene acquired the market share of 46% in 2015 with the market value of USD 96.6 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.45% till forecast period. Among applications, packaging industry emerged as the leading application industry in global polyolefins market.

Geographic Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe

Intended Audience:

• Polyolefins manufacturers

• Traders and distributors of polyolefins

• Polyolefins Associations

• Potential investors

• Raw material suppliers

