Mammography Systems Market Size, Share, Future Demand, Professional Survey, Worldwide Top Key Players Updates 2017 to 2025 : Credence Research

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Mammography Systems Market – (Product Type – Screen Film Mammography, Digital Mammography Systems, Analog Systems, Stereotactic Breast Biopsy, and 3D Mammography Systems; Technology Type – 2D Mammography and Digital Breast Tomosynthesis): Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global mammography systems market is projected to reach US$ 3.83 Bn in 2025.

Market Insights:

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women worldwide, accounting for about 12% of all new cancer cases detected and 25% of all cancers in women, resulting in the fifth most common cause of death from cancer in women. The incidence rate of breast cancer varies from 89.7 per 100,000 women in Western Europe and North America to 19.3 per 100,000 women in Africa. Technical advancement in the mammography techniques, over the years, has proved fruitful in reducing the mortality from breast cancer. Factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure and rising investments, government initiatives and mounting awareness regarding regular monitoring and diagnosis are fuelling the global mammography systems market.

On the basis of product type, the global mammography systems market is segmented into screen film mammography, digital mammography, analog mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy and 3D mammography systems. Digital mammography systems held the largest share in the mammography systems market as it provides enhanced image quality, efficient detection, and ease in transferring of images in cloud for further use. However, 3D mammography systems segment is projected to grow at highest rate due to lowered instances of false positives results and higher adoption rate in the developed countries. By type of technology, 2D mammography systems held the largest share due to technological advancements in the field of digital mammography and better cost effectiveness as compared to 3D mammography. However, 3D mammography is projected to exhibit higher growth rate during the forecast period due to improved quality of the images, ability to take multiple images from different angles in short time and low exposure to radiation.

Geographically, North America dominated the global mammography systems market due to rising cases of breast cancer, and increasing awareness regarding early diagnosis of breast cancer. Favorable government initiatives and government funding for cancer research and awareness programmes in the region will augment the growth of mammography systems market in the future. Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to high healthcare investment and entry of major players operating in the mammography market.

Market Competition Assessment:

The mammography systems market is majorly dominated by medical devices giants such as GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Fujifilm, Philips Healthcare and Toshiba Medical Systems accounting for majority of the market share. However, other prominent players operating in the market include Metaltronica, I.M.S. Srl, Planmed Oy, ADANI Systems and others.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of breast cancer globally is the major market driver in the mammography systems market

Technological advancements in the field breast cancer screening and diagnosis would further drive the growth of the market

Higher cost of 3D mammography and requirement of skilled personnel for operation would act as a market restraints in the global mammography systems market

