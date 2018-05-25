Specialty Fats & Oils Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Specialty Fats & Oils Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Specialty Fats & Oils Market by ingredients (Palm Oil, palm kernel, soybean, nut based, exotic fats oils), by type (confectionary fats, bakery, culinary, and functional oil/fat), by form (liquid, dry) and by application (chocolate, bakery, dairy, cosmetics) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Specialty Fats & Oils Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Specialty Fats & Oils Market. Global specialty fats and oils market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global specialty fats & oils market by ingredients: palm oil, palm kernel oil, soybean oil, nut based oil, exotic fats and oils (majorly tropical tree seed oils), others (as specialty oils or feedstock for specialty fats). On the basis of type: confectionary fats, bakery oil/fat, culinary oil/fat, and functional oil/fat. On the basis of form: liquid, dry (solid/semisolid). On the basis of application: chocolate & confectionary, bakery, dairy, frying/cooking retail consumption, cosmetics, others (baby food etc.)

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Scope for growth of specialty fats is highest in Asia-pacific due to lower affordability of cocoa based products. Moreover the bakery and biscuits market is growing rapidly in such countries as inter cultural foods are getting integrated in daily eating habits. In developed markets such as The U.S. in North America and Germany and United Kingdom in Europe limited supplies of cocoa butter has necessitated rising demand of specialty fats and oils. Globally, the segments such as milk fat replacers, cosmetics and specialty oils are experiencing promising growth in most of the regions of the world; as a result the demand for specialty fats and oils is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Cargill Inc., Wilmar International Limited, Bunge Limited, AAK AB, IOI Loders Croklaan and Nisshin OilliO, International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited, Olenex, Musim Mas Holdings, Intercontinental Specialty Fats SDN BHD, 3F Industries.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of specialty fats and oils both globally and regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of eubiotics acids. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the specialty fats and oils market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the specialty fats and oils market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Specialty Fats and Oils Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.4. Challenges

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Specialty Fats & Oils Market

4. Global Specialty Fat & Oils Market Analysis, by Ingredients (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

4.1. Palm Oil

4.2. Palm Kernel Oil

4.3. Soybean Oil

4.4. Nut based oil

4.5. Exotic Fats and Oils (Majorly Tropical Tree Seed Oils)

4.6. Others (Used as Specialty Oils)

5. Global Specialty Fat & Oils Market Analysis, by Type (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Confectionary Fats

5.1.1. Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE)

5.1.2. Cocoa Butter Substitute (CBS)

5.1.3. Cocoa Butter Replacer (CBR)

5.1.4. Coating & Creaming Fat

5.1.5. Milk fat replacer

5.1.6. Spread Fat

5.2. Bakery Oil/fat

5.2.1. Margarine

5.2.2. Shortening

5.2.3. Butter Oil Substitute

5.2.4. Spray Oil

5.2.5. Release Oil

5.3. Culinary Oil/Fat

5.3.1. Frying Oil/Shortening

5.3.2. Salad Oil

5.4. Functional Oil/Fat

5.4.1. Hardstock fat

5.4.2. Hardener

5.4.3. Human Milk Fat Substitute (HMFS)

5.4.4. Synthetic Cocoa Butter (SUS Fat)

6. Global Specialty Fat & Oils Market, by Form (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Liquid

6.3. Dry (Solid/Semisolid)

7. Global Specialty Fat & Oils Market, by Application (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

7.1. Chocolate & confectionary

7.2. Bakery

7.3. Dairy

7.4. Frying/Cooking Retail Consumption

7.5. Cosmetics

7.6. Others (Baby Food etc.)

8. Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Netherlands

8.2.2. Germany

8.2.3. Italy

8.2.4. U.K.

8.2.5. Spain

8.2.6. Russia

8.2.7. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. India

8.3.3. Japan

8.3.4. Malaysia

8.3.5. Indonesia

8.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Argentina

8.4.3. Midlle East and Africa

8.4.4. Rest of RoW

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Cargill Inc.

9.2. Wilmar International Limited

9.3. Bunge Limited

9.4. AAK AB

9.5. IOI Loders Croklaan and Nisshin OilliO

9.6. International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited

9.7. Olenex

9.8. Musim Mas Holdings

9.9. Intercontinental Specialty Fats SDN BHD

9.10. 3F Industries

