Womens Health Market: Increasing Strategic Alliances among Players to Lead to Market Consolidation

Women and men share various similar health problems, but women have their own health issues which needs special attention. Women’s lives have changed over century and was more difficult. Most women did not live long enough due to their numerous dangers and diseases.

Scope of the Report:

Women’s health differs from that of men in several distinctive ways, owing to various social, biological, and behavioral circumstances. Women’s health refers to their reproductive health, such as maternal health, sexual health, infertility, child marriage, menstrual cycle and other issues, and non-reproductive health such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, mental health, anemia & violence. Women’s health is broadly affected by various socio-cultural factors such as employment, poverty, and family responsibilities and biological factors.

Global efforts for women health improvement in the past, have majorly focused on decreasing unsatisfactorily level of morbidity and maternal mortality. These efforts have brought a rapid decline in women’s diseases leading to the foremost causes of women’s disability & deaths in almost all countries are now non-communicable diseases. Although, there are various similarities in the women health issues around the world but few striking differences are majorly due to the varied conditions in high and low income countries. Women health in these countries is critically affected by various socio-economic factors, such as access to education, household wealth and place of residences.

Growing female geriatric population, favorable government policies, various initiatives by private organizations with the introduction of new medicines for women and unhealthy lifestyles of women are few of the factors responsible for market growth. Additionally, escalation in public-private funding and endowments for infertility treatment due to high costs associated, are projected to spur the global women health market. As per International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), worldwide prevalence of osteoporosis amongst women was over 200.0 million in 1990, and has been projected to reach 680.0 million by 2050. Moreover, women are more prone to certain diseases such as osteoarthritis, depression, anemia, osteoporosis, obesity menstruation-related disorders. Henceforth, rising incidence for these disorders are likely to enhance the market over the forecast period.

Market Segments:

Women’s health market is categorized based on of treatment type, diseases indication, and distribution channels. On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented as non-hormonal and hormonal. Diseases indication segment is divided as Urinary Tract Infection, hypothyroidism, Uterine Fibroid, osteoporosis, Cancer, contraceptives, Post-Menopausal Syndrome, and others. Other diseases indication includes anemia, mental health, and violence. By end-users, the women health industry has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, diagnostics and imaging centers, and home care..

Contraceptives are anticipated to be emerging segment over the forecast period owing to rising consumer awareness for family planning and technically progressive contraceptive methods. Moreover, an encouraging government regulation in nations such as the U.S., coupled with rising cognizance about various contraceptive methods, is likely to spur the contraceptive applications, and is predicted to improve the segment growth.

By Regional Analysis:

North America region is expected to hold the major share in the women’s health market. Rising inhabitants of older women in the region is one of the significant factor boosting the market growth. Furthermore, increasing awareness, healthcare expenditure, and rise usage biologics preference in women are some of the other significant factors accredited to the dominance of the region.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness significant growth owing to a huge population and swelling demand for contraceptives. Rising government initiatives in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and China for population control are likely to impact positively on the women’s health market.

By Key Players:

Several prominent players in the women’s health market are Allergan, Agile Therapeutics, Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Ferring B.V., Pfizer, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. These companies are engaged in R&D collaboration, product portfolios expansion, and regional development in order to increase their market share. Also, investments made by players for new product entries will spur the global market.

