Refrigerant Market Size, Status, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Global Refrigerant Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 350 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description:

The Global Refrigerant Market is accounted to reach 1,887.50 Thousand Metric Tons by 2024 from 1,244.18 Thousand Metric Tons in 2016, it is growing at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are china focusing on natural refrigerants as advised by MEP/FECO china, technological changes such as low GWP refrigerants, growth in the cold chain market and increase in the disposable income leading to rise in purchasing power of consumer appliances.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.reportsandinsights.com/sample-request/global-refrigerant-market-analysis-companies-profiles-forecast-to-2024

The key market players for Global Refrigerant Market are listed below:

 Arkema SA,

 Dongyue Group Co. Ltd.,

 Honeywell International Inc.,

 The Linde Group,

 Daikin Industries Limited,

 Mexichem S.A.B. De C.V.,

 Sinochem Corporation,

 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (AGC),

 SRF Limited,

 Air Liquide (Airgas Refrigerants Inc.),

 A-Gas International,

 OZ-Chill Refrigerants,

 Shandong Yuean Chemical,

 Gas Servei S.A.,

 Zhejiang Fotech International Co Ltd.,

 Changsu 3F Fluorochemical Industry Co Ltd.,

 Tazzetti SPA,

 Quimobasico

The market is further segmented into:

 Type

 Application

 End User

 Geography

The global refrigerant market is segmented on the basis of industry and application. The report provides data for 2015 to 2024, 2016 being the current year while 2017 to 2024 is the forecast period for the report.

On the basis of industry type, the global refrigerant market is segmented into domestic household, industrial refrigeration, commercial racks & condensing units, and light commercial.

In 2017, domestic household based market segment is expected to dominate the global refrigerant market with 43.3% market share and is expected to reach 836.49thousand metric tons by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 5.8%.

On the basis of application type, the global refrigerant market is segmented into refrigerators, large scale refrigerators, chillers, air conditioners, heat pumps and others.

In 2017, refrigerators based market segment is expected to dominate the global refrigerant market with 38.7% market share and is expected to reach 759.11 thousand metric tons by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 6.1%.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.reportsandinsights.com/reports/global-refrigerant-market-analysis-companies-profiles-forecast-to-2024

Based on geography, the Global Refrigerant market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

 North America,

 Europe,

 Asia-Pacific,

 Europe,

 South America,

 Middle East

 Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Refrigerant market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

………..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

Reports and Insights

sales@reportsandinsights.com

www.reportsandinsights.com

Ph: +1 424 2554 365 (US)