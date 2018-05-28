​DCF Ventures brings Israel’s largest open innovation platform, SOSA to India

​National, 28th May 2018: DCF Ventures brings Israel based open innovation platform SOSA to India. SOSA is an exclusive network that provides a unique opportunity for progressive corporates and entities from India seeking to identify cutting-edge technologies and startups from the world’s startup nation, Israel.

Founded in 2013 by 25 leading Israeli investors and high-tech entrepreneurs, SOSA is a global open innovation platform with a global network of tech innovation hubs, bringing together startups, entrepreneurs, corporations, and investors – all under one roof.

This exclusive global network of innovators will pave the way for corporations to grow, as SOSA helps them bridge the gap between the supply and demand of corporate innovation. With SOSA’s unique multi-pronged approach to innovation, corporations, investors, and startups in traditionally separate industries interact in new ways, thus providing unparalleled value for all parties involved. SOSA selectively works with organizations committed to innovation and those who want to be pioneers in their industries, seeking to disrupt their businesses to grow exponentially. Once they join this exclusive network, a special team will work closely with the organization to understand and map the organization’s key innovation objectives. In addition, SOSA also enables corporations to set-up innovation hubs in Israel and New York.

DCF Ventures collaborates closely with organizations in private and public sector that want to establish corporate innovation programs, incubators, and accelerators or work with the Indian or Israeli startup ecosystem. Within its ecosystem, it has access to 9000 plus Indian startups that it works with to enable corporate innovation programs. DCF Ventures also works closely with mature startups from around the world to advise and strategize market entry into India.

Through SOSA, DCF Ventures will facilitate a connection with cutting-edge startups from Israel in areas of fintech, big data, clean tech, insure-tech, mobility solutions, industrial solutions, cybertech, supply chain management amongst others.

Uzi Scheffer, SOSA CEO said, “The startup universe in India has been growing at an incredible pace but yet lags behind at the 69th spot when compared to the global entrepreneurship Index. With the experience SOSA has and the global partnerships we bring, we will be able to bridge them with the requirements of organizations in India as well as internationally. We believe there is a lot of potential in India and are excited to partner with DCF Ventures who bring their local expertise and deep connect in India”.

Lakshmi Potluri, CEO of DCF Ventures said, “We are delighted to partner with SOSA as there has been a long-standing relationship and mutual synergies between India and Israel. While we have some shining examples in the retail and services businesses, there are great examples of path-breaking ideas in Technology, IOT, Fintech as well as Energy and new mobility in which India can stake a claim for global leadership. This partnership will herald the next generation of Indian entrepreneurship”.

For corporations seeking to understand what the startup nation of Israel offers, DCF Ventures also offers an exclusively curated visit to Israel for CXOs interested in investing in innovation. This visit will be an eye opener of the breadth and depth of opportunities and disruptors in Israel across sectors such as Fintech, Construction, Supply Chain and Logistics, Homeland Security and Defence, Energy, New Mobility and more.

