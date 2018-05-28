GLOBAL HELICOPTER TOURISM MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2023

Illinois, 25 May 2018(News)- Helicopter tourism is a new dimension of tourism. The tours are offered to the passengers/tourists by the helicopters over the popular places or less crowded places, in a country, giving them a private time and an opportunity to take innovative photographs from the sky. The growth of helicopter tourism market is influenced by the growing demand for decline of crude oil prices, increasing use of commercial helicopters, growing popularity of helicopter travel and rise in tourism. The market is expected to experience growth opportunities with the increase in alliance between the helicopters and resorts, evolution of unmanned helicopter tourism and integration of big data with helicopters.

The global Helicopter Tourism Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%, during the forecast period.

Key Players:

• The key players of helicopter tourism market include Airbus (Netherlands)

• Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. (Texas)

• Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)

• Russian Helicopters (Moscow)

• Sikorsky (U.S.)

• Aviation Industry Corporation of China (China)

• Enstrom Helicopter Corp. (Michigan)

• MD Helicopters

• Inc. (Arizona)

• Robinson Helicopter Company (California) and Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (Turkey).

Objective of global helicopter tourism market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2023:

• To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments, with respect to regional markets and their key countries

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on tourism type and ownership.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience:

• Manufactures

• Raw materials suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research institute & education institute

• Potential investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings:

• On the basis of tourism type, the market has been segmented as customized tourism and general tourism. Customized tourism is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.28 % during the forecast period.

• On the basis of ownership, the market has been segmented as Fractional Ownership, Charter Service and Joint ownership agreements. Joint ownership agreements are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.57 % during the forecast period.

• North America dominated the global helicopter tourism market with 34.13% of share in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period. Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.20 % during the forecast period and reach a market size of USD 266.4 million by 2023.

The regional analysis also includes:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Russia

o France

o Italy

o Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

