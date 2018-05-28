Homestead Suites Caters to the Hotel Needs of Leisure and Recreational Customers

Homestead Suites provides premium accommodations in Wisconsin. The hotel’s premium lodging options, amenities, and local attractions make every guest’s stay special.

[Fish Creek, 5/28/2018] – Homestead Suites offers a wide range of premium lodging for guests. Guests will enjoy access to on-site amenities and local attractions.

Luxurious Rooms and Suites

Homestead Suites boasts a broad range of rooms and suites. Guests will feel relaxed and taken care of while staying in the hotel’s luxurious rooms and suites, whether they plan a short or extended stay. Its accommodation options include:

• Homestead Park House – A park-view home that can accommodate up to 14 guests. It contains a huge patio with outdoor furniture.

• Townhouse Condo B8 – A townhouse unit with a full kitchen and living room. It can accommodate up to six people.

• Cedar Guest House – A living area with a breakfast nook and walk-in rain shower that fits up to four people.

• Pine Guest House – A two-story guest house that accommodates up to four people and has a walk-in rain shower and freestanding soaking tub.

A One-of-a-Kind Local Experience

Homestead Suites is conveniently located near Peninsula State Park, a popular hiking and camping destination in Wisconsin. The decade-old park features other attractions like the Northern Sky Theatre, Nicolet Beach, Eagle Bluff Lighthouse and Museum, and Peninsula State Park Golf Course.

Guests who check into the hotel will enjoy being close to various attractions. From hiking along trail systems to sightseeing at the Eagle Tower site, guests will enjoy relaxing in the cozy and comfortable state park.

A Vast Range of On-Site Amenities

Whether customers are planning a short- or long-term stay, they can trust that Homestead Suites offers a wide range of amenities for guest enjoyment and convenience. The carefully selected amenities at the facility ensures complete relaxation and a pleasant visit, all at an affordable price. The on-site amenities at the hotel include wireless internet, cable TV, heated indoor and outdoor pools, conference rooms, library, guest laundry facility, and more.

About Homestead Suites

Since 1982, Homestead Suites has been providing luxury accommodations for leisure and recreational guests. Starting out as an 18-room hotel, it has expanded to include 50 modern luxury rooms and suites, townhouses, and vacation houses.

To learn more, visit https://www.homesteadsuites.com/.