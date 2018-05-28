Hon’ble Minister Shri Vijay Goel to inaugurate Data Science Congress 2018, Mumbai

PUNE, 28th May, 2018: Shri Vijay Goel, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Statistics and Programme Implementation, Govt. of India will inaugurate India’s largest data science event, Data Science Congress, 2018 initiative of Aegis School of Data Science and presented by mUniCampus on 30th May at 10.00 am.

Mr. Goel, an eminent Indian politician is currently serving as minister of state for parliamentary affairs and statistic and implementation in Modi led NDA government. His successful effort in banning lottery under the banner Lok Abhiyan earned him nationwide fame, while saving lakhs of poor families from ruin. He will address the data science community from across the world at Data Science Congress 2018.

Hon’ble Minister Shri Vijay Goel, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Statistics and Programme Implementation said,” Data Science Congress is a great initiative by Aegis School of Data Science and Cyber Security. Data Science, AI, Machine Learning Big Data and Cyber Security are the fastest growing fields today and of immense importance to India’s growth. We need such platforms to catalyse growth in creation of data driven processes in various industries and government. This will enhance all round development of country and foster positive mind-set of sustainable ecosystem in micro and macro decision making process in the country”.

Bhupesh Daheria, CEO of Aegis School of Data Science & Founder of Data Science Congress stated that Shri Vijay Goel’s participation reflects Government’s commitment to promote exponential technologies and its use for employment generation and growth of India industries. Data Science Congress is the outcome of India’s need for an independent platform for knowledge sharing, innovations, use cases and establishing dialogue among data scientist, practitioners, users, tech vendors, academia and Government for developing eco system for growth of these disruptive technologies.”

Data Science Congress will take place from May 29, 2018 to June 1, 2018 at CIDCO Convention Center, Navi Mumbai.