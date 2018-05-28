Research report explores the EVOH for Packaging Market for the forecast period, 2018 – 2028

Introduction and Need of the Product:

EVOH, also termed as Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer, is a high oxygen barrier material which is widely used for the perishable food packaging applications. It is commonly used as a barrier film in the prevailing flexible and rigid packaging formats such as pouches, bags, etc. through the co-extrusion process, to protect food items from oxygen ingress. Widespread use of the EVOH barrier material shifted the trend from metalized and foil film laminations to co-extruded barrier films. EVOH can be easily co-extruded with almost all types of polyolefin, polyamides, and other materials through standard co-extrusion equipment. The material is hydrophilic in nature, that’s why it needs to be dried before co-extrusion processing. EVOH resins have very poor adhesion characteristics which create a need for functionalized adhesive resins i.e. tie resins. Tie resins are used to bond the other polymeric material to the EVOH material layer in the packaging structures. However, the EVOH material possesses high thermal stability when used in properly designed and efficient extrusion packaging systems under standard processing conditions. Most of the manufacturers in the flexible and rigid packaging market are preferring EVOH as a barrier resin over conventional PVDC resins, due to its environment-friendly and efficient characteristics. Unlike PVDC, EVOH does not contain any harmful elements such as chlorine, metals, dioxins, etc. which may cause endocrinological disorders. EVOH films offer 10,000 times more gas barrier than standard LDPE films. The primary function of the EVOH is to provide barrier to the food products and preserves its freshness for a longer period.

EVOH for Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

EVOH for packaging has gained strong market traction in the last few years and is expected to continue its dominance in the barrier films segment. It is widely used by most of the flexible and rigid packaging manufacturers to increase the barrier properties of their products and provide differentiated product offerings to their customers. The demand for PVDC barrier films is decreasing due to the evolution of the EVOH based films in the market. EVOH has excellent transparency and gloss characteristics which increases the aesthetic features of the products and eventually its demand. It is environment-friendly and a recyclable product which causes very little harm to the environment. EVOH finds its application in the variety of food packaging products such as meat packaging, baby food packaging, personal, cosmetics, etc. Increase in demand for end-use products will ultimately increase the demand for the EVOH for packaging. Major restraints present in the EVOH for packaging market is the threat of substitutes and cheaper products which may decrease its usage over the time. However, it is expected to continue its dominance until any alternative products is launched in the market. It is observed that the EVOH for packaging market is dominated by the few large market players. There are lots of opportunities for the new entrants in the EVOH for packaging market, during the forecast period.

Request to Sample Report – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6680

EVOH for Packaging Market Segmentation: By Processing Methods

Co-extruded film extrusion (blown or cast)

Monolayer film extrusion (blown or cast)

Co-extrusion blow molding

Sheet co-extrusion

Co-extrusion coating

Injection molding

Laminating

EVOH for Packaging Market Segmentation: By Product Application

Flexible Films

Bottles

Trays

Bag-in-box

Pipes

Laminated Tubes

Others

EVOH for Packaging Market Segmentation: By End Use

Food Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Pet Food Baby Food Others

li>Personal Care & Cosmetics Household

Pharmaceutical

Others

EVOH for Packaging Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the EVOH for Packaging market is segmented into seven regions which include North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Europe and North Americas dominate the EVOH for Packaging market due to increasing sustainability rules and regulations to use eco-friendly packaging solutions. Also, the EVOH for Packaging is cost-effective packaging product when compared to traditional PVDC barrier packaging solutions. Due to increase in the number of flexible and rigid packaging manufacturers in the region, the demand for EVOH for packaging will increase substantially in these regions. However, it is estimated that the developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, etc. will create enormous opportunities for the new entrants due to low penetration of the EVOH manufacturers in the region. Japan and MEA region also offer untapped growth opportunities in the EVOH for packaging market.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6680

EVOH for Packaging Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the EVOH for Packaging market are Kuraray Europe GmbH, Nippon Gohsei (UK) Limited, Arkema S.A., Chang Chun Group, KUREHA CORPORATION, EVAL Europe NV, Soarus L.L.C., Gantrade Corporation, Waldorf Technik GmbH, SCHUR Flexibles GmbH, Coveris Holdings S.A., Flavorseal Llc, BUERGOFOL GmbH, and Flexopack S.A.

EVOH for Packaging Market: Market Structure

EVOH for Packaging Market Tier 1 Companies: Kuraray Europe GmbH, Nippon Gohsei (UK) Limited, KUREHA CORPORATION

EVOH for Packaging Market Tier 2 Companies: Chang Chun Group, Arkema S.A., EVAL Europe NV, Soarus L.L.C., SCHUR Flexibles GmbH

EVOH for Packaging Market Tier 3 Companies: Gantrade Corporation, Waldorf Technik GmbH, Coveris Holdings S.A., Flavorseal Llc, Buergofol GmbH, and Flexopack S.A.

Browse Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/evoh-packaging-market