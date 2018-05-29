1, 4-butanediol Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017-2023

Study on 1, 4-Butanediol Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of 1, 4-Butanediol Market by application (gamma-butyrolactone, polyurethanes, polybutylene terephthalate, tetrahydrofuran), technology (butadiene process, davy process, propylene oxide process, reppe process) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of 1, 4-Butanediol over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market which includes company profiling of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ashland Inc., Bioamber Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd , Genomatica Inc., Invista S.A.R.L, SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., and Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd. According to report the global 1, 4-butanediol (BDO) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global 1, 4-butanediol (BDO) market covers Segments such as application and technology. The application segments include gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), polyurethanes (PU), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), tetrahydrofuran (THF) and others. On the basis of technology the global 1, 4-butanediol (BDO) market is categorized into butadiene process, davy process, propylene oxide process, reppe process and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global 1,4-butanediol (BDO) market such as, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ashland Inc., Bioamber Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd , Genomatica Inc., Invista S.A.R.L, SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., and Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global 1,4-butanediol (BDO) market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of 1, 4-butanediol (BDO) market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the 1, 4-butanediol (BDO) market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the 1, 4-butanediol (BDO) market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

