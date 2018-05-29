Cloud Based Contact Center Market to reach a market size of $21.6 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market, published by KBV research, the Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market size is expected to reach $21.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 22% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Computer Telephony Integration & IVRS Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Automatic Call Distribution & Dialers Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Reporting & Analytics Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Cloud Based Contact Center Market Size

The Call Routing & Queuing market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Chat Quality & Monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Workforce Optimization market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.1% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 20.5 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail & Consumer Goods market would garner market size of $3,414.4 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/cloud-based-contact-center-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of 8×8, Inc., Five9, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NewVoiceMedia,Connect First, Aspect Software Parent, Inc., NICE Ltd., and 3Clogic.

Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Solution

Computer Telephony Integration & IVRS

Automatic Call Distribution & Dialers

Reporting & Analytics

Agent Performance Optimization

Security

Others

Services

Professional

Managed

By Application

Call Routing & Queuing

Data Integration & Recording

Chat Quality & Monitoring

Workforce Optimization

Others

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Private & Hybrid Cloud

Public Cloud

By Vertical

BFSI

Government & Public-Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecom & IT

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America Cloud Based Contact Center Market

US Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Canada Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Mexico Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Rest of Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Europe Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Germany Cloud Based Contact Center Market

UK Cloud Based Contact Center Market

France Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Russia Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Spain Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Italy Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Rest of Europe Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Asia Pacific Cloud Based Contact Center Market

China Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Japan Cloud Based Contact Center Market

India Cloud Based Contact Center Market

South Korea Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Singapore Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Malaysia Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud Based Contact Center Market

LAMEA Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Brazil Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Argentina Cloud Based Contact Center Market

UAE Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Saudi Arabia Cloud Based Contact Center Market

South Africa Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Nigeria Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Rest of LAMEA Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Companies Profiled

8×8, Inc.

Five9, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

NewVoiceMedia

Connect First

Aspect Software Parent, Inc.

NICE Ltd.

3Clogic

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Cloud-Based Contact Center Market (2017-2023)

Europe Cloud-Based Contact Center Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Cloud-Based Contact Center Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Cloud-Based Contact Center Market (2017-2023)