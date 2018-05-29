Global Masterbatch Market Research and Analysis, 2017-2022

“Silver based anti-microbial masterbatch gains popularity”

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on Global Masterbatch Market. According to OMR analysis the global masterbatch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2017-2022. The global masterbatch market is segmented on the basis of application, type and polymer. The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical and predictive analysis.

Masterbatch are defined as solid or liquid additives that are used for coloring plastics and imparting other properties to plastics. It offers a cost effective, easy to use, better dispersion and non-staining utensils and save time and materials storage. The key driver of the global masterbatch market is estimated to be increasing demand of plastic material in automotive industries and widely utilized in coloring method for plastics. Further, increase in plastic manufacturing along with the increasing popularity of masterbatch in consumer goods industry is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The masterbatch has been used in many industries such as, packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer goods, textile, agriculture and other. Masterbatches are used for consumer packaging goods including food-related products, such as prepackaged produce bags, frozen food packaging, snack and chip bags, meat wrap, and individual cheese slice wrappers. Industrial packaging is used to describe a wide variety of flexible and rigid packaging system.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world in which Europe is expected to have highest market share due to increase in demand from the end-user industries such as packaging, consumer goods and increasing demand of plastic material in automotive industries. The key manufacturers of masterbatch include Clariant AG (Switzerland), A. Schulman Inc. (U.S.), PolyOne Corporation (U.S.), Ampacet Corporation (U.S.), Penn Color, Inc. (U.S.), Plastiblends India Ltd. (India), Tosaf Group (Israel), Hubron (International) Ltd. (U.K.), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), and Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece).

