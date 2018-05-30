Adhesion Promoter Market 2018 –Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Scenario

Adhesion Promoters are used to enhance the Adhesive Property of low surface energy products. They are widely used in plastic, rubber, automotive, packaging, aerospace industry for improving the adhesion performance of substrates. Adhesion Promoters are applied in a thin film between the substrate and coatings. Some of the commonly used Adhesion Promoters are silanes, maleic anhydride, chlorinated polyolefins, and titanate & zirconate.

Some of the key players in the Global Adhesion Promoter Market are BASF SE (Germany), Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Arkema SA (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), DowDuPont Inc. (U.S.), AkzoNobel NV (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), ALTANA (Germany), and Rust-Oleum (U.S.).

The Global Adhesion Promoter Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the major market for an adhesion promoter, followed by Europe due to growing demand from the construction and automotive industry. The Middle East & Africa is expected to show rising demand for adhesion promoters due to growing construction industry. North America is expected to show the steady demand for adhesion promoter over the forecast period. Latin America is expected to show a moderate growth due to the ongoing constructions activities in Brazil and Mexico.

The Global Adhesion Promoter Market is segmented based on Form, Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region.

On the Basis of the Form, the Global Adhesion Promoter Market is segmented into liquid form and spray form. Spray forms of Adhesion Promoter are expected to show rising demand in automotive, construction, and aerospace industry owing to its ease of handling over the forecast period.

On the Basis of the Type, the Global Adhesion Promoter Market is segmented into silanes, maleic anhydride, chlorinated polyolefins, titanate & zirconate, and others. Silanes are expected to lead the Global Adhesion Promoter Market under type category due to growing application in paints & coatings, rubber, and plastic & composites. However, maleic anhydride is also expected to show rising demand during the forecast period 2018-2023.

On the Basis of the Application, the Global Adhesion Promoter Market is segmented into plastic & composite, paints & coatings, ink, rubber, metals, glass, and others. Plastic and composites are expected to drive the Global Adhesion Promoter Market under application category due to growing use in the construction industry.

On the Basis of the End-User Industry, the Global Adhesion Promoter Market is segmented into construction, automotive, aerospace, paints & coating, packaging, and others. The construction industry is expected to have the major end-use application of adhesion promoter and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

