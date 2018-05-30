PPC Marketing in guwahati

What is PPC (pay-per-click) marketing? Pay-per-click marketing is a way of using search engine advertising to generate clicks to your website, rather than earning those clicks organically.

You know those sponsored ads you often see at the top of Google’s search results page, marked with a yellow label?That’s pay-per-click advertising.

Advertisers are offered a unique means of putting their message in front of an audience who is actively and specifically seeking out their product. Because searchers reveal their intent through their search query, advertisers are able to measure the quality of traffic that results from search engine clicks.

