Suzuki Motorcycle India inaugurates CSR Projects in Gurugram

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Ltd, as a part of it’s CSR endeavours, inaugurated two projects in Govt. Senior Secondary School Kherki Dhaula, here today. Suzuki Motorcycle India undertakes CSR in the fields of environment, health and education, working extensively with local communities towards welfare of neighbouring villagers and schools under CSR. More than 1700 students and teachers will be beneficiaries of these projects.

The projects were inaugurated by Mr Yasuhide Kamo, Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India. A 10 KVA Solar Power Project was inaugurated, keeping in mind SMIPL’s commitment to clean energy and mission sustainability. It will provide the electricity for 24 hrs for students. A health project was also inaugurated in the same school with separate sanity facilities for boys and girls unveiled.

In the past, Suzuki Motorcycle India has already installed a Refrigerated RO Water plant in this school, enabling students to avail purified water. The villagers and the community leaders appreciated SMIPL’s contribution towards the overall welfare of the society at large.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Suzuki Motorcycle India’s management, the school faculty, local villagers & school children. The villagers honoured the representatives of Suzuki Motorcycle India with the traditional tying of “Pagris”; and expressed their thanks and gratitude for this CSR Initiative.