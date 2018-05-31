Browz offers New Microblading Training Course

Microblading one of the most popular procedures for shaping eyebrows. It is effective, easy and looks natural. It’s a semi permanent tattoo that gives a perfect arch and fills your eyebrows so that you don’t have to worry about putting eyebrow makeup on every morning. A great news is that besides getting this procedure you can also learn how to do it. Browz is a popular brow bar which offers excellent services for affordable price. Browz offers various makeup courses in Dubai, including microblading training. Now you can get a thorough knowledge of this procedure and maybe become an eyebrow therapist yourself.

First thing that needs to be mentioned is that Browz provides courses for beginners and advanced microblading artists. Their beginner course is 3 days long and includes one day of theory and two other days are for practical classroom attendance. But before a students start this 3 day training, they need to complete 50 hours of home pre-studying as a prerequisite. During the first day of training students learn everything about microblading: how it works, color theories, safety and health. On practical courses they will get a basic knowledge of different techniques that are used to get the best result and work on artificial skin until they become masters. As already mentioned this course is for beginners, so you don’t need to have any prior knowledge or experience in this sphere. This microblading course in Dubai gives an efficient knowledge of microblading. Browz also offers advanced microblading training in Dubai for artists who have some experience and knowledge and want to refine their skills. During this course advanced stretching and shading techniques are taught, as well as an advanced level of creating different shapes of natural looking eyebrows. Advanced level students also learn about common mistakes in microblading and learn how to correct and avoid them. It is a two day course which equals approximately 16 hours of training plus one day of practice on live models.

Browz offers these courses, which also includes full microblading kit with all the needed tools and pigments, for reasonable prices. Students are given assignments and are required to send images of completed work. If the work doesn’t meet Browz high standards students will be required to resubmit the case study. Students get certificates after successfully completing each task. If students continue working intensively, uploading photos that show their progress, they will be able to get insurance with ABT and start performing treatments on clients.

Browz is an experienced brow bar, which has a professional team of makeup artists who are also certified trainers. Browz has been providing exceptional services for decades, satisfying customers with the results. Now they offer semi permanent makeup training in Dubai and give people an opportunity to become eyebrow therapists in a short period of time. Browz training sets high standards and ensures that everyone gets thorough knowledge of different makeup techniques and becomes successful in this job. Main goal of this company is to establish lasting relationships and create relaxing and friendly environment for their customers.